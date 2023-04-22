close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Bengal municipalities recruitment scam estimated at Rs 200 crore: ED

The ED has maintained that during the course of raid and search operations at the residence of private real estate promoter Ayan Shil in connection with the multi- crore teachers' recruitment scam

IANS Kolkata
Enforcement Directorate

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2023 | 11:48 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), whose sleuths were the first to reveal the massive recruitment irregularities in different municipalities in West Bengal, has submitted a preliminary report to Calcutta High Court giving estimates of proceeds involved in the scam.

In the report, sources said, the estimated financial involvement in the scam that is the proceeds collected through illegal recruitments is around Rs 200 crore.

The ED has maintained that during the course of raid and search operations at the residence of private real estate promoter Ayan Shil in connection with the multi- crore teachers' recruitment scam, it came to know of the parallel scam in the municipalities.

In its report submitted to the court, the ED maintained that they have derived at the estimated scam amount to be around Rs 200 crore from the confessions made by Shil in face of interrogation on this count as well as from the contents of different paper and digital documents recovered from his residence.

The central probe body has also named a number of municipalities where the purported scam had taken place and the majority of these urban civic bodies are from the North 24 Parganas and South 24 Parganas districts.

Without naming anyone, the report mentioned about involvement of influential persons from the political and bureaucracy circles behind the scam, the sources said.

Also Read

Teachers' scam: Advance message cautioning Ayan Shil of ED raid tracked

WB teachers' scam: ED recovers 350 OMR sheets from real estate promoter

Legal crisis erupts in Bengal over slander campaign against HC judge

Rs 450-cr Balagarh terminal to boost trade at Kolkata port: Official

CBI to find reasons behind teacher recruitment outsourcing: Cal HC

Some are pursuing politics of hate to try divide the country : Mamata

AIADMK gets boost in Tiruchy after AMMK strongman M Sekar joins party

There is no crisis in Manipur BJP, says CM; gives details of ministers

India committed to furthering sustainable development, says PM Modi

Youth wing president's reply to show-cause sent to AICC: Assam Cong chief

On Friday, the Calcutta High Court's single-judge bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to conduct a separate probe on the municipalities recruitment scam.

While passing this direction, Justice Gangopadhyay said that, if necessary, the central agency can start its investigation by filing a separate FIR.

He also directed the CBI to submit a preliminary report in this matter on April 28.

"Also inform the court the number of additional investigating officers you need for this new line of probe," Justice Gangopadhay told the CBI.

--IANS

src/ksk/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Enforcement Directorate West Bengal Scam

First Published: Apr 22 2023 | 11:43 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Shivakumar's nomination papers for K'taka polls okay, over 3,000 in fray

D K Shivakumar
2 min read

There is no crisis in Manipur BJP, says CM; gives details of ministers

Biren Singh
2 min read

India committed to furthering sustainable development, says PM Modi

Modi, PM Modi
1 min read

Compalint lodged against Shivakumar for taking 'bribe' from Cong candidates

DK Shivakumar
2 min read

China under Xi more hostile, India is most important bulwark: Expert

China under Xi more hostile, India is most important bulwark: Expert
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

CBI asks Satya Pal Malik to answer queries related to insurance 'scam'

Satya Pal Malik
1 min read

With $100 bn in 2022, India biggest recipient of money from overseas

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Russian arms sales to India stall due to fears over sanctions from US

Photo: Bloomberg
5 min read

PM Narendra Modi reviews security situation in violence-hit Sudan

PM Modi
2 min read

Celebrating Sachin's avalanche of milestones as he turns 50 on April 24

Sachin Tendulkar
7 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon