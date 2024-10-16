Business Standard
Home / India News / Ex-Bihar minister 1998 murder case: SC rejects convicted former MLA's plea

Ex-Bihar minister 1998 murder case: SC rejects convicted former MLA's plea

Dismissing Shukla's plea, the bench said that its October 3 order granted him sufficient time of 15 days and therefore no further indulgence can be granted

Supreme Court, SC

Top court had partially set aside a Patna High Court order acquitting all accused in the case and asked Shukla and Tiwari to surrender within two weeks | (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2024 | 12:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea of convicted criminal-turned-politician Vijay Kumar Shukla alias Munna Shukla seeking time to surrender in the 1998 murder case of former Bihar minister and RJD leader Brij Bihari Prasad.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna, Sanjay Kumar and R Mahadevan was told by senior advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for Shukla, that he needs 30 days' time on account of his wife's health issues and to manage the affairs.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Dismissing Shukla's plea, the bench said that its October 3 order granted him sufficient time of 15 days and therefore no further indulgence can be granted.

 

On October 3, the top court had convicted Shukla, a former MLA, and accused Mantu Tiwari in the murder case.

The top court had partially set aside a Patna High Court order acquitting all accused in the case and asked Shukla and Tiwari to surrender within two weeks.

Tiwari is the nephew of late Bhupendra Nath Dubey, who was the brother of Devendra Nath Dubey, a political rival of Prasad's widow Rama Devi.

More From This Section

Omar Abdullah,Omar

LIVE news: JKNC leader Omar Abdullah takes oath as chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President

President Droupadi Murmu on three-day visit to Odisha from October 23

NCPCR chief Priyank Kanoongo

Never asked to close madrassas, Muslim children should get education: NCPCR

DK Shivakumar,shivakumar

By-polls: K'taka Cong to send candidates' list to high command in 2-3 days

Rain, Bengaluru Rains, Swiggy

Bengaluru rains: Schools shut due to heavy rains, IMD issues 'orange' alert

The top court, however, gave the benefit of the doubt to five other accused, including former MP Surajbhan Singh, and upheld their acquittal.

The murder of Prasad, an influential OBC leader, by Gorakhpur-based gangster Sri Prakash Shukla, who was later gunned down by Uttar Pradesh STF and others, had shaken police of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

The case was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on March 7, 1999 and the central agency had named former MP Surajbhan Singh and three others as conspirators of the crime.

It was alleged by the probe agency that a meeting had taken place in Beur Jail in Patna where Surajbhan Singh was lodged with Munna Shukla, Lallan Singh and Ram Niranjan Chaudhary before Prasad's killing on June 13, 1998.

On July 24, 2014, the high court had acquitted all the accused giving them the benefit of the doubt and set aside the trial court's August 12, 2009, order sentencing them to life imprisonment.

Accused Sri Prakash Shukla alias Shiv Prakash Shukla, Sudhir Tripathi and Anuj Pratap were killed in an encounter with the Special Task Force of Uttar Pradesh Police in September 1998.

According to the prosecution, Prasad was killed by armed gunmen along with his bodyguard inside the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences in Patna while he was taking a stroll.

He was admitted to the hospital for treatment while he was in judicial custody as an accused in an alleged engineering college admission scam.

Some of the prosecution witnesses had claimed before the trial court in their deposition that the murder of Brij Bihari Prasad was a fallout of the killing of Chhotan Shukla, the elder brother of Munna Shukla.

According to witnesses, Chhotan Shukla was killed on December 4, 1994 by Prasad's henchmen while he was returning home after canvassing during assembly elections.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

PremiumCounting the cost of Bihar's liquor prohibition on state's revenue, alcohol ban

Counting the cost of Bihar's liquor prohibition on state's revenue, others

RJD party

Mahagathbandhan demands official language status for Bhojpuri in Bihar

Express train raExpress train rams into stationary train at Kavarapettai in Tamil Nadu, several feared injured: Railway police.ms into stationary train at Kavarapettai in Tamil Nadu, several feared injured: Railway police

Passengers of hit express train sent to Darbhanga by spl train: Railways

Bihar’s new transfer policy prioritises govt teachers with health issues

Bihar's new transfer policy prioritises govt teachers with health issues

BVR Subrahmanyam, Subrahmanyam

Bihar performing well in basic indicators: NITI CEO Subrahmanyam

Topics : Bihar Criminal politicians Crime in India Supreme Court

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 16 2024 | 12:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 1 LIVELatest News LIVEKarwa Chauth Mehndi DesignsHyundai Motor IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon