Ex-Karnataka CM Yediyurappa denies Pocso charges levelled by minor's mother

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday refuted the alleged sexual violence charges levelled against him by the mother of a 17-year-old survivor.

Yediyurappa vowed to deal with the matter legally. "A few days ago, a woman came to my house. She was crying, saying that there was some problem. I asked her what was the matter and I personally called the police commissioner about the matter and told him to help her. Later, the woman started talking against me," he said.

"I have brought this matter to the attention of the police commissioner. Yesterday the police filed a complaint against me. Let's see what happens next, I can't say that there is a political motive behind this," the BJP stalwart further noted.

What is the case against Yediurappa?

The matter pertains to the complaint by a woman, accusing the senior BJP leader of sexually assaulting her minor daughter during a meeting on February 2. The complaint was lodged around 10 pm on Thursday at Sadashivanagar police station in Bengaluru.

The police have booked Yedirurappa under section 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (Pocso) Act and Section 354 A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Karnataka home minister reacts

As the row escalated, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara reacted by saying the state government is handing over the case to the Crime Investigation Department (CID). "The police have registered a case, and they will investigate it. We are handing over the case to the CID, so that the truth comes out," the minister said.

He also emphasised on the sensitivity of the issue and denied believing any political angle to it. "This is a sensitive thing as it involves a former CM. I don't think there is any political angle to this. If the distressed woman needs protection, then it will be given."

