Lok Sabha election 2024 poll schedule to be announced on Saturday: ECI

The Election Commission of India will also announce key dates for State Assembly elections

Election Commission

Photo: Shutterstock

Vasudha Mukherjee
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 15 2024 | 12:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will hold a press conference on Saturday at 3 pm to announce the 2024 Lok Sabha elections schedule. The press conference will be live-streamed on ECI's social media platforms. The announcement will also include some State Assembly elections scheduled for 2024. 
Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim, Haryana, and Maharashtra will all go into elections this year. The Supreme Court of India also asked the central government to hold Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir by September 30, 2024. The ECI may also announce the schedule for these respective states. 

The ongoing term of the Lok Sabha will end on June 16, and a new House needs to be constituted before that.

The 2019 Lok Sabha elections were held in seven phases between April 11 to May 12. There were 1 million polling booths set up across the country, up from 90,000 in 2014, to enable 912 million people eligible to vote. The voter turnout was over 67 per cent. The last general elections saw the highest women participation in voting so far, and recorded the highest ever voter turnout.

Earlier on Friday, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar welcomed the two newly-appointed Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu.

The first task for the newly appointed election commissioners will be to ensure that the general elections 2024 are conducted successfully this year. 

Following the ECI's announcement tomorrow, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) will go into effect. 

 
First Published: Mar 15 2024 | 12:50 PM IST

