Ex-SC judge Madan Lokur named chairperson of UN Internal Justice Council

Born in 1953, Justice Lokur was appointed a judge of the Supreme Court on June 4, 2012

United Nations

Former Supreme Court judge Madan B Lokur has been appointed as chairperson of the United Nations Internal Justice Council.

Former Supreme Court judge Madan B Lokur has been appointed as chairperson of the United Nations Internal Justice Council for a term ending on November 12, 2028.

In a communication to Justice Lokur, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the retired top court judge would head the council which also comprises other distinguished jurists.

"I have the pleasure to appoint you, with immediate effect, as a member of the Internal Justice Council, in the capacity of chairperson, for a term ending on 12 November 2028," the communication dated December 19 said.

"The other members of the Council (in alphabetical order) are: Ms. Carmen Artigas (Uruguay), distinguished external jurist nominated by staff; Ms. Rosalie Balkin (Australia), distinguished external jurist nominated by management; Mr. Stefan Brezina (Austria), staff representative; and Mr. Jay Pozenel (United States of America), management representative," it added.

 

Born in 1953, Justice Lokur was appointed a judge of the Supreme Court on June 4, 2012. He demitted office on December 30, 2018, upon attaining the age of superannuation.

In 2019, Justice Lokur was appointed to the Supreme Court of Fiji as a judge of its non-resident panel. He was the first Indian judge to be appointed as a judge in the Supreme Court of another country.

