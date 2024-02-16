Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Explain increase in dengue cases in last 3 months: Delhi HC to MCD

It also asked the Centre to expeditiously take a decision on the Delhi cabinet's proposal to increase the fine for mosquito breeding from Rs 500 to Rs 5,000

Delhi High Court

Delhi government counsel said the city cabinet has sent a proposal to the Centre to amend the law to increase the penalty amount

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 16 2024 | 8:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Delhi High Court on Friday asked the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to file a status report explaining the reason behind the increase in cases of dengue in the national capital in the last three years.
A bench headed by Acting chief justice Manmohan, while dealing a suo motu case registered by it in 2021 concerning the spread of vector borne diseases, asked the civic body to give complete figures pertaining to the disease in all its zones.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
It also asked the Centre to expeditiously take a decision on the Delhi cabinet's proposal to increase the fine for mosquito breeding from Rs 500 to Rs 5,000.
Amicus curiae advocate Rajat Aneja said in the last three months, there has been an increase of around 300 per cent in the cases of dengue, with the west zone witnessing over 380 cases.
Some zones like centre and south were however not disclosing the data and therefore the civic authority should like a better status report, the lawyer said.
"MCD is directed to file a better status report with all facts and figures of all zones in two weeks. The status report should explain the reason for increase in dengue cases in last three months," the bench, also comprising Justice Manmeet PS Arora, ordered.
Delhi government counsel said the city cabinet has sent a proposal to the Centre to amend the law to increase the penalty amount.
"UOI is directed to expedite the decision on the said proposal," the court stated.
Needless to state that while considering the proposal, Centre should keep in mind an earlier high court order which said that the Delhi government should "seriously examine" the proposal for imposition of 'on the spot' fines on the public for deterrence against mosquito breeding in their premises, it added.
The matter would be heard next on March 19.

Also Read

Delhi MCD councillors' allowance hiked from Rs 300 to Rs 25k per meeting

MCD House adjourned as Congress, BJP members protest over dengue data

Ahead of Diwali, Delhi announced Rs 7,000 bonus for Group B and C employees

MCD exempts house tax in residential areas across its rural jurisdiction

Delhi govt to increase minimum wages of MCD employees to Rs 17,234

Meerut Metro sets example of India's world class building prowess: Puri

SKM bandh call: Farmers, labourers block Shimla-Kinnaur road in HP

SC tags plea challenging Triple Talaq law validity with pending petitions

PM Modi to lay foundation of projects worth Rs 3,161 cr in J-K next week

Delhi HC refuses to hear pleas over CCI's inaction in Google billing case

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Delhi High Court Law MCD

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 16 2024 | 8:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 2 LIVE ScoreCisco LayoffsCBSE Board Exam 2024SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon