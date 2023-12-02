Sensex (0.74%)
67481.19 + 492.75
Nifty (0.67%)
20267.90 + 134.75
Nifty Midcap (1.10%)
43382.40 + 473.50
Nifty Smallcap (0.70%)
6585.15 + 45.65
Nifty Bank (0.75%)
44814.20 + 332.45
Heatmap

MCD exempts house tax in residential areas across its rural jurisdiction

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will not collect any house tax from 'lal dora' or extended 'lal dora' properties in the rural areas, Oberoi told a press conference here

Taxes

The tax levied on the commercial properties in the rural areas will, however, continue to remain the same.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2023 | 6:18 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Saturday announced the exemption of house or property tax for the residential areas across the MCD's rural jurisdiction.
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will not collect any house tax from 'lal dora' or extended 'lal dora' properties in the rural areas, Oberoi told a press conference here.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"The MCD will neither send notice nor collect property tax from the residential areas whether it be under 'lal dora' or extended 'lal dora' in all its villages. This is a big relief from CM Arvind Kejriwal for the people of Delhi residing in the rural areas," she said.
Oberoi added the tax levied on the commercial properties in the rural areas will, however, continue to remain the same.
Around 2,168 roads in Delhi's rural areas are notified under the MCD and the commercial properties on these roads will continue to pay property tax.
The decision has been taken after a panchayat of Delhi's 360 villages was held on September 3 to discuss the issue of property tax levied in the rural areas.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Need to upgrade brokers' skills for better real estate services: FICCI-JLL

Sizzling rally in Indian property stocks seen extending over cuts on rates

Property registrations in Mumbai fell 12% to 9,923 units in June: Anarock

MCD House adjourned as Congress, BJP members protest over dengue data

Bigger the better: Average flat sizes in Delhi NCR rise 50%

3 held in Gujarat over deaths due to contaminated Ayurvedic syrup intake

PM Modi meets Qatar's ruler at COP28 amid navy veterans' death row

Ayodhya airport phase-I construction to be completed by Dec 15: UP CM

Retd judges keeping country's arbitral system in tight-fist grip: Dhankhar

New cyber crime trend unravelled in UP, woman held under 'digital arrest'

Topics : Delhi Affordable housing Property tax

First Published: Dec 02 2023 | 6:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal Box Office CollectionTata Tech IPO Allotment Grand Theft Auto trilogyBank holidays in DecemberIPL media rightsGold-Silver Price TodayTop 5 Upcoming Bollywood Movies

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon