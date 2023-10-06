close
'Farmers' interests to be protected: Karnataka CM 's advice to central team

The CM, explaining the prevailing situation, said that there is a "green drought" in the state

Siddaramaiah

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 6 2023 | 7:46 AM IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah held talks with the members of the inter-ministerial central team (IMCT) and asked them to take suitable measures in the interest of farmers amid the drought-like situation in the state.
Explaining the drought situation in the state, the Chief Minister said that 195 taluks have been declared drought-prone as per the central guidelines. Another 32 taluks fulfill the prescribed criteria.
Farmers are suffering due to delays in southwest monsoon and lack of rain in the state. 90 percent of the crop has been sown, of which over 42 lakh hectares have suffered crop damage. Farmers' fields are green but there is no yield.
The CM, explaining the prevailing situation, said that there is a "green drought" in the state.
The CM opined that the team must understand the situation during the tour, and should convince the central government about it so that they can quickly respond to the plight of the farmers in the state.
"Due to a delay in monsoon and the lowest rainfall in the last 122 years in the month of August, the state's dams are empty. There were Scattered rains in the month of September. The monsoon is coming to an end. This has created fear of a shortage of drinking water and electricity", he said.

Due to the lack of rain in Kodagu district, the water level in the K.R.S. dam is low. The state needs 33 TMC of water for drinking purposes.
Due to the lack of rain, there is a state of anxiety, the CM explained.
The number of small and medium farmers in the state has increased and their data has been collected in the FRUITS portal. The crop survey has also been digitized and accurate information is made available. The crop loss compensation under prescribed NDRF guidelines is very low and needs to be increased.
He said that additional compensation for crop loss is being given in the state.
Chief Secretary to Government Vandita Sharma, Revenue Department Secretary Rashmi V. Mahesh, Head of Central Team Ajit Kumar Sahu, and team members were present at the meeting.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Karnataka Siddaramaiah farmers Cauvery water row

First Published: Oct 6 2023 | 7:46 AM IST

