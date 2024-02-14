Delhi borders remain under tight security as farmers determined to march

With protesting farmers seeking to march to the national capital, security remained tight on Wednesday with personnel deployed in huge numbers and barricades regulating movement in central Delhi and at border points with Haryana, which can cause hardships to commuters.

The traffic movement at Singhu (Delhi-Sonipat) and Tikri borders (Delhi-Bahadurgarh) is suspended, an official said, adding the security personnel in anti-riot gear are deployed and drones being used to keep an eye on the situation.

Multiple layers of barricades, concrete blocks, iron nails and container walls have been placed at Singhu and Tikri borders as well as Ghazipur border.

An official said the security arrangements at border points and in central Delhi could be increased if required.

With massive security arrangements at the three border points, commuters may again face difficulties in reaching their destination.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha are spearheading the "Delhi Chalo" agitation to put pressure on the BJP-led Centre for their demands, including a law on a minimum support price for crops and loan waivers.

On Tuesday, farmers from Punjab faced tear gas shells -- some dropped by a drone -- at two border points of Haryana-Punjab as protesters tried to break past barricades that were installed to stop them from heading to Delhi. Till late night, as they were remained stopped at Punjab-Haryana border by Harayana police.

Traffic crawled at many places in the Delhi-National Capital Region on Tuesday as well due to the barricading at border and in several parts of Delhi.

The metro commuters had to face difficulties as some gates of nine metro stations in Central Delhi were shut till the evening.

The Red Fort complex was temporarily closed for visitors on Tuesday.

The Delhi Police has issued prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) for a month -- banning an assembly of five or more people, processions or rallies and the entry of tractor-trolleys ferrying people.

During their protest in 2020, farmers from different states, mainly Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, had staged a sit-in at the Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri borders. They sat there from August 2020 to December 2021.

Police had to rush logistics in 2020 to check the entry of the farmers moving in a procession of tractors.