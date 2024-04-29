FIR against Youtube channel for comparing Raghav Chadha to Vijay Mallya

The Punjab Police have lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against a YouTube channel, reportedly for comparing Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha to fugitive Vijay Mallya, as per media reports.

According to the Indian Express, the FIR was filed against the YouTube channel 'Capital TV' based on a complaint filed by Vikas Prashar, son of Ashok Pappi Prashar, the AAP candidate from the Ludhiana Lok Sabha seat. The complainant alleged that the channel had disseminated defamatory and misleading content.

The complaint asserted that the false videos circulated by Capital TV and others could disrupt public peace and harmony and potentially sow discord among different societal groups based on religion, caste, race, and community.

The IE report indicated that Vikas accused the YouTube channel of broadcasting deceptive news and tarnishing Raghav Chadha's reputation by likening him to Mallya.

"The statements/contents of false videos on Capital TV channel and others shall harm the public peace and harmony...and is likely to promote enmity between different groups in the country on grounds of religion, caste, race and community," read the FIR.

The channel reportedly implied that "Vijay Mallya fled to the UK after taking public money, and similarly, a Rajya Sabha member left for England, claiming it was for eye treatment."

Earlier, AAP sources, cited by PTI, had stated that the party leader was scheduled to undergo vitrectomy surgery in the United Kingdom for 'retinal detachment', a critical condition requiring immediate treatment to prevent permanent vision impairment.

The complaint further noted that the channel labelled Chadha as a "Khalistani supporter" following his meeting with United Kingdom MP Preet Gill.

The FIR has been lodged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including Section 153A for promoting hostility among different groups based on religion, Section 469 for forgery, and Section 505 for making statements likely to cause public unrest.

Additionally, Section 66 of the Information Technology Act, pertaining to computer-related offences, has been invoked.



(with inputs from PTI)