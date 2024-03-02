Sensex (    %)
                        
Fire breaks out at commercial unit in Mumbai, no casualties reported

Three fire engines, jumbo tankers and an ambulance were dispatched to deal with the Level 1 category fire, he said

Fire

Fire breaks out in a godown in Thane, Maharashtra

A fire broke out at a commercial unit in the western suburb of Sakinaka here on Saturday morning, and there was no casualty in the incident, a fire official said.
The blaze occurred around 9.40 am in a single-storey structure near a bus stop on the Andheri-Kurla road, the official said.
Three fire engines, jumbo tankers and an ambulance were dispatched to deal with the Level 1 category fire, he said.
The fire-fighting operation is underway, the official said.
Paper, cloth, electrical wiring and other materials were stored on the premises, he said.
The cause for the fire is yet to be ascertained, it was stated.

First Published: Mar 02 2024 | 1:48 PM IST

