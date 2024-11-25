Business Standard
Home / India News / Five dead, 4 injured after car collides with bus in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi

Five dead, 4 injured after car collides with bus in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi

The accident took place when the car, returning from a wedding procession in Kanpur, collided with a bus returning from a wedding procession in Baghuali, as per police officials

Car accident, Bihar Car accident

Relief work has also been carried out as per instructions received by the CM | (Representative Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2024 | 9:39 AM IST

Listen to This Article

In a horrific road accident in Hardoi on Sunday a car collided with a bus at the Gauri Nagar intersection in the Mallawan Kotali area.

The accident took place when the car, returning from a wedding procession in Kanpur, collided with a bus returning from a wedding procession in Baghuali, as per police officials.

Five people have died and four have been injured, ASP East Nripendra Kumar said.

"The accident took place when a car returning from a wedding procession in Kanpur collided with a bus returning from a wedding procession in Baghauli at the Gauri Nagar intersection in the Mallawan Kotwali area. Five people have died and four people were injured in the accident," Kumar confirmed while speaking to ANI

 

The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Bodies of the deceased have been taken into custody by the police for post-mortem.

More From This Section

Parliament, New Parliament, Lok sabha, Rajya sabha

Parliament Winter Session 2024 LIVE: Opposition demands discussion on Adani, Manipur today

Pollution, New Delhi Pollution

LIVE news: Delhi's AQI improves to 'poor', Sambhal magistrate prohibits outsiders entry, and more

Parliament, New Parliament, Lok sabha, Rajya sabha

People protest against Waqf Bill in Kochi ahead of Parl's winter session

Rishabh Pant

IPL Mega Auction: Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer knock it out of the park

Delhi University, DU

DU elections: ABVP, NSUI secure dominance in several colleges of university

"The police officials arrived on the spot after receiving the information and took immediate action. The injured people have been admitted to the nearby hospital for treatment. None of the injured have sustained any major injuries," the police official said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognizance of the road accident and has expressed his condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased. He also wished a speedy recovery to the injured people as per a press release.

He has also instructed the district administration to admit the injured and provide them with necessary treatment.

Relief work has also been carried out as per instructions received by the CM.

Further details awaited.

Earlier on Sunday, in another accident, eight people were injured after a canter hit two cars on the Yamuna Expressway on the route from Agra to Noida in the Gautam Buddh Nagar district, said an official.

Also Read

BMW Crash, Car accident, Mumbai BMW car crash

Five killed, 7 injured in two separate road accidents in Madhya Pradesh

Car accident pune, car accident, Porsche car, Porsche, car

Porsche crash: Maha govt gives nod to prosecute 3 Sassoon Hospital staffers

Bengaluru pothole

Physically challenged woman falls into Bengaluru pothole, netizens react

Kashmir school bus attack

Bus carrying 45 students falls into gorge in Haryana's Panchkula, 4 hurt

Kanwar yatra

Four Kanwariyas die after vehicle runs over them in Bihar's Banka district

Topics : road accident Death toll Uttar Pradesh Bus accident

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 25 2024 | 9:38 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVEMaharashtra election 2024 winner listIndia vs Australia 1st Test Day 4 LIVENTPC Green Energy IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon