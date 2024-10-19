Business Standard
Home / India News / Four Kanwariyas die after vehicle runs over them in Bihar's Banka district

Four Kanwariyas die after vehicle runs over them in Bihar's Banka district

All the Kanwariyas were heading to Jast Gaur Nath Mahadev temple after taking Ganga Jal from Sultanganj

Kanwar yatra

Representative Image: Shutterstock

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2024 | 7:13 AM IST

Listen to This Article

At least four Kanwariyas died and several others were injured after a vehicle ran over them on Friday night in Bihar's Banka district, police said.

All the Kanwariyas were heading to Jast Gaur Nath Mahadev temple after taking Ganga Jal from Sultanganj.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The injured have been admitted to a hospital, police added.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Bipin Bihari says, "Some Kanwariyas were hit by a vehicle...4 people have died. There was some law & order situation initially but the situation is normal. Police are present at the spot..."

After the incident, irate villagers also set a police vehicle on fire.

 

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Avinash Kumar who reached the spot said, "We immediately reached the spot... Around 10-11 people have been injured in the incident and are undergoing treatment... 4 people have died. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem. The situation is peaceful and the administration is cooperating fully... We will investigate the incident ..."

Meanwhile, two individuals lost their lives and 20 others were injured when a private bus returning from a religious site lost control and plunged into a ravine on the Balrampur road in the Dheberua police station area in UP's Siddharthnagar on Friday night. The victims were all residents of Mahankola village in the Shohratgarh tehsil.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

car accident, road accident

Road accident in UP's Siddharthnagar claims 3 lives, 24 left injured

Yogi Adityanath, Yogi, UP CM

UP govt to strictly enforce ban on passenger travel on tractor-trolleys

accident

Pune hit-and-run: Food delivery man killed after Audi hits two-wheeler

Highway, Road

Road safety authority crucial to reducing accidents, says new study

Accident, Truck accident

Road crash in UP leaves 10 dead, 3 injured; PM, CM announce ex-gratia

Topics : road accident kanwariya Bihar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 19 2024 | 7:13 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPO Allotment TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon