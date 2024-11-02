Floating structures bring water to UP villages under Jal Jeevan Mission

Business Standard
The technically and visually impressive structures have been made under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Jal Jeevan Mission

Villagers have expressed satisfaction with Jan Jeevan scheme | Representational

Press Trust of India Sonbhadra (UP)
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 02 2024 | 11:27 AM IST

Floating structures, including a pump house and pipelines installed on water in the Dhanraul Dam, are providing an innovative solution to deliver water to local population in hundreds of villages in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra district.

The technically and visually impressive structures have been made under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Jal Jeevan Mission.

These floating installations are part of the Belahi Gram Group Drinking Water Project and aim to benefit thousands in the region, according to officials.

The hilly terrain of Sonbhadra poses challenges for construction, including high costs, extended timelines, and legal complications due to forest land regulations. "Considering these factors, technical experts decided to establish a floating pump house in the Dhanraul Dam," said Rohit Yadav, Additional District Magistrate for Namami Gange.

 

The project, Yadav said, aims to supply water to 21,638 households across 210 villages, benefiting an estimated 108,000 people.

"Work is progressing according to the target, with construction work pending in only 25 villages. Out of nine water tanks, seven are operational, supplying water to the communities, while two are still under construction," he said.

The Prime Minister's Har Ghar Nal Jal Yojana, initiated in 2019, has introduced 12 drinking water projects in Sonbhadra, benefiting lakhs of families across the district, according to officials.

Villagers also expressed satisfaction with the scheme.

"We receive a daily water supply of about two hours through the new connection," Vijay Pratap Singh, a resident of Padri Khurd, told PTI. He shared that access to clean water has had a positive effect on their health.

Ritu, from the Khairahi village in the Chatra block, also said water access in her household has improved.

"Previously, we had to walk long distances for water, but now it is easily available," she said, reflecting the sentiments shared by many locals.

Jal Jeevan Mission Narendra Modi Uttar Pradesh

Nov 02 2024 | 11:27 AM IST

