One-fourth of superfast trains run below speed norms, charge higher fares

Taking note of the slowing average speed of trains on the Indian Railways network, the parliamentary Public Accounts Committee has pulled up the rail ministry. The panel found that around 25 per cent of trains charge “superfast” fares without adhering to the speed threshold required to be categorised as such.

How many superfast trains fall short of speed norms?

“Audit has pointed that out of 478 superfast trains of Indian Railways, the scheduled speed of 123 superfast trains was less than 55 kilometres per hour (kmph),” the committee, chaired by Congress leader K C Venugopal, said in its report.

What explanation did the rail ministry offer?

The ministry said in response that 40 of these trains are running at an average speed of over 55 kmph, while seven operate in the Konkan Railway zone, which follows a different calculation system. For the remaining trains, the railways said that at the time of their introduction, charting was done in line with the criteria fixed for superfast trains and they were operating well beyond 55 kmph.

Why did speeds fall after introduction?

However, the railways said that the addition of stoppages after the commencement of regular operations had affected the average speed of some trains. “The Committee were forced to conclude that the demarcation of trains as superfast was to apply higher charges. As and when the speed of trains fell below, Indian Railways should have removed the train from the superfast category and revised the fare,” the panel said.

Is the definition of superfast trains itself under question?

The committee also questioned the criteria for designating a train as superfast. Indian Railways decided in 2007 that if the average speed of a train, in both Up and Down directions, is a minimum of 55 kmph on broad gauge and 45 kmph on metre gauge, it would be treated as superfast.

How do India’s speed benchmarks compare globally?

The panel observed that the benchmark of 55 kmph for classifying a train as superfast is itself low, given the maximum permissible rolling stock and sectional speeds, and is not in consonance with present times, especially when East Asian countries such as China and Japan operate trains at much higher speeds.

“The Committee recommend the Ministry to review and rationalise the criteria for categorising trains as ‘superfast’, comparable with global standards approximating 100 kmph, and explore the feasibility of achieving a consistent speed of 100 kmph not just at the terminating point, but throughout the entire journey — from the originating station, through intermediate stops, and up to the terminating point — by 2030,” it added.

What did the panel say on RAC fares?

The panel also criticised the railways for charging full fares for tickets under RAC (reservation against cancellation), where the ticket holder continues in the RAC category after chart preparation without a confirmed berth. It suggested that the ministry should devise a mechanism to refund part of the fare to passengers who do not get a full berth despite paying the full fare.

What concerns were raised about punctuality norms?

The committee said the ministry has not been following global benchmarks while defining punctuality, citing examples such as Japan, where thresholds are measured in seconds, or other countries where the limits are much lower.

“Despite a low benchmark and a higher threshold of 15 minutes, the punctuality of mail and express trains over Indian Railways declined from 79 per cent in 2012–13 to 69.23 per cent in 2018–19, and that too at the terminating stations only,” it said. The punctuality performance of Indian Railways in 2024–25 was recorded at 78.67 per cent up to August, compared with 73.62 per cent in 2023–24.