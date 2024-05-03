Fresh kidnapping case registered against H D Revanna, Prajwal: Police

A case of molestation was already registered against the father-son duo at Holenarasipura police station. According to the state Home Minister G Parameshwara, one more complaint was registered on Wednesday night.

Former Karnataka minister H D Revanna and his son Prajwal Revanna face fresh troubles as a case has been lodged based on a youth's complaint alleging that his mother was abducted after a video of her being allegedly tied and raped by Prajwal emerged.

The case was registered on Thursday night, police here said.

Revanna, who is a JD(S) MLA from Holenarasipura constituency in Hassan district, is the son of former Prime Minister and JD(S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda and elder brother of former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy.

Prajwal, the sitting JD(S) MP from Hassan, is facing allegations of sexually abusing women. The state government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case after scores of explicit video clips allegedly involving the 33-year-old MP started making the rounds in recent days.

He was the NDA candidate from the Hassan Lok Sabha constituency where polling was held on April 26. JD(S) joined the NDA in September last year.

A case of molestation was already registered against the father-son duo at Holenarasipura police station. According to the state Home Minister G Parameshwara, one more complaint was registered on Wednesday night.

However, in this latest case lodged on Thursday night, the 20-year-old complainant from Krishnaraja Nagar town in Mysuru district said his mother was kidnapped by Revanna.



He said six years ago his mother worked at Revanna's residence in Holenarasipura. Three years ago, she quit the job and returned to her hometown.

About five days ago, Revanna's confidant Sathish Babanna came to his house and said police may come to them for an inquiry and they should not reveal anything.

On April 29 at about 9 pm, Sathish Babanna came to our house and said if your mother is caught then you will be in trouble and you may all go to jail. Revanna has asked me to take you. He then took her on a motorcycle, the complainant said.

He said he has no clue where his mother has been taken away. However, on May 1, he said he received a call from his friends who told him that a video has surfaced showing his mother was tied with a rope and Prajwal allegedly raped her.

The complainant said there is threat to his mother's life and sought police help to find out where his mother was.

The K R Nagar police under Mysuru Rural sub-division registered a case against H D Revanna and Sathish Babanna of kidnapping, wrongful confinement and connivance.

In response to the case and allegations, Revanna on Wednesday had said: I have the strength to face these conspiracies. I will face it (investigation). There is no need to bother. I did not do anything wrong. I am prepared for any investigation and will fight it in a legal manner.