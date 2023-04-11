From El Nino, LPA, to IOD: Monsoon terminology everyone should know



"India to see normal rainfall during the southwest monsoon season (from June to September). It is likely to be 96 per cent (with an error margin of 5 per cent) of the long-period average (LPA) of roughly 87 cm," M Ravichandran, secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences, said in a press conference. India Meteorological Department (IMD), the nation’s official weather forecaster, on Tuesday forecast that India will get a 'normal' monsoon this year, unlike Skymet Weather, which predicted "below-normal" monsoon rains in the country.



Here are a few terms to know related to monsoon:

La Nina



Such cooling (Sea surface temperature (SST) falling 0.5 degrees Celsius or more below a 30-year average for at least five successive three-month periods) is caused by strong trade winds flowing west along the Equator, taking warm water from South America towards Asia.

The warming of the western equatorial Pacific causes enhanced evaporation and concentrated cloud-formation activity around that region, with consequences for India as well. Such cooling (Sea surface temperature (SST) falling 0.5 degrees Celsius or more below a 30-year average for at least five successive three-month periods) is caused by strong trade winds flowing west along the Equator, taking warm water from South America towards Asia.

The latest La Nina event lasted from July-September 2020 to December-February 2022–23, making it one of the longest ever. It brought copious rains to India—just as two previous "strong" La Ninas in 2007–08 and 2010–11, followed by one "moderate" episode in 2011–12, had done.

During El Nino, the trade winds diminish or even change direction, blowing from east (South America) to west (Indonesia). Warm water masses migrate into the central and eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean as the winds blow from west to east. As a result of the rise in SSTs, rainfall increases in western Latin America, the Caribbean, and the US Gulf Coast, whereas convective currents are cut off in Southeast Asia, Australia, and India.

The Australian Bureau of Meteorology has also predicted "a 50 per cent chance of an El Nino developing later in 2023."

IMD uses the long-period average (LPA) to determine if the rainfall is normal, below normal, or above normal.

Usually, in India, a 50-year LPA covers large variations on either side caused by years of unusually high or low rainfall due to El Nino or La Nina.

IMD maintains LPAs for the entire country on a national and local level.

