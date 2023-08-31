G20: Delhi Police to conduct full dress rehearsal, traffic likely to be hit

Traffic is likely to be hit on the weekend in the city as police will hold full dress rehearsals for the G20 Summit, escorting carcades from different parts of the national capital towards New Delhi district, an advisory said on Thursday.

The Delhi Police has advised commuters to use metro service on Saturday and Sunday.

On Saturday, the timings of the rehearsal will be from 8.30 am to 12 pm, from 4.30 pm to 6 pm and 7 pm to 11 pm, the advisory said.

During the carcade rehearsals, traffic will be restricted at Sardar Patel Marg-Panchsheel Marg, Sardar Patel MargKautilya Marg, Gol Methi roundabout, Mansingh Road roundabout, C-Hexagon, Mathura Road, Zakir Hussain Marg-Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Bhairon Marg-Ring Road, Satya Marg/Shantipath round about, JanpathKartavyapath, Barakhamba Road red light, Tolstoy Marg, and Vivekanand Marg etc, the advisory said.

On Sunday, the timings of the rehearsal will be from 8 am to 9 am, 9.30 am to 10.30 am and 12.30 pm to 4 pm, it stated.

On Sunday, there will be regulations on the movement of traffic at Mahatma Gandhi Marg, IP Flyover, Rajghat Chowk, Shanti Van Chowk, Saleem Garh Bypas, Bhairon Road, Ring Road, Mathura Road, Shershah Road, C-Hexagon, roundabouts at Mansingh Road, Gol Methi, Teen Murti, Yashwant Place, Brig Hoshiyar Singh Marg, and Tolstoy Marg, the advisory said.

Commuters may experience more than normal traffic on these roads and junctions and are therefore, are requested to plan their journey in advance and avoid these roads during the specified time slots, police said.

The motorists are advised to take Ring Road, Ashram Chowk, Sarai Kale Khan, Mahatma Gandhi Marg, IP Flyover, ISBT Kashmiri Gate, Ring Road and Majnu Ka Tila to commute between north and south on Saturday, it said.

Similarly for commuting between east and west corridor, they can take DND Flyover, Ring Road, Ashram Chowk, Moolchand Underpass, AIIMS Chowk, Ring Road, Dhaula Kuan, Ring Road, Brar Square and Naraina Flyover.

On Sunday, they can take Ring Road, Ashram Chowk, Sarai Kale Khan, Delhi-Meerut Expressway, Noida Link Road, Pusta Road, Yudhistir Setu, ISBT Kashmiri Gate, Ring Road and Majnu Ka Tila for north-south corridor, the advisory said.

Passengers will be allowed to use their private vehicles, auto-rickshaw, taxis for travelling to New Delhi Railway Station and Old Delhi Railway Station.

Use of private vehicles, auto-rickshaw and taxis for travelling to Airport will also be allowed, it said.

City bus services will not be affected in most part. However, there may be a diversion on certain road stretches in New Delhi district depending upon the real time traffic situation, the advisory said.