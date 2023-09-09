G20 Summit 2023: Major developments that happened on September 8

India welcomed its guests for the G20 Summit being held in New Delhi from September 9 to September 10. Leaders of the participating nations and other prominent dignitaries were received by various ministers. US President Joe Biden, British PM Rishi Sunak, Japanese PM Fumio Kishida were among the leaders who have arrived in Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held productive bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the G20 Summit. Here is a recap of the events that happened on September 8 ahead of the G20 Summit.

Biden lauds India's Presidency, reaffirms support for permanent seat at UNSC

US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday exuded confidence that the outcomes of the G20 Summit will advance the shared goals of accelerating sustainable development, bolstering multilateral cooperation and building consensus around inclusive economic policies to address greatest global challenges.

In their over 50-minute talks, Modi and Biden vowed to "deepen and diversify" the bilateral major defence partnership while welcoming forward movement in India's procurement of 31 drones and joint development of jet engines.

The two leaders also deliberated on cooperation in nuclear energy, critical and emerging technologies such as 6G and artificial intelligence, and ways to fundamentally "reshape" multilateral development banks.

A joint statement issued at the end of the talks said President Biden lauded India's G20 Presidency for further "demonstrating" how the G20 as a forum is delivering important outcomes.

Continuing to share the view that global governance must be more inclusive and representative, President Biden reaffirmed his support for a reformed UN Security Council with India as a permanent member, the joint statement said.

India, Bangladesh sign 3 MoUs after bilateral meet

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina held a bilateral talk in New Delhi on Friday, the two countries also signed three memorandum of understanding (MoUs), including one on cooperation in Digital Payment mechanisms.

"The MoU on cooperation in Digital Payment mechanism was signed between National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and Bangladesh Bank," the Ministry of External Affairs said in an official release.

Another MoU focused on the renewal of the Cultural Exchange Program (CEP) between India and Bangladesh for 2023-2025. The third MoU was signed between the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and the Bangladesh Agriculture Research Council (BARC).

PM Modi, Sheikh Hasina also looked forward to beginning of negotiations on the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), covering trade in goods, and services, and protecting and promoting investment, the MEA release said.

The full range of bilateral cooperation, including political and security cooperation, border management, trade and connectivity, water resources, power and energy, development collaboration, and cultural and people-to-people linkages, was discussed by the two leaders.

Nirmala Sitharaman hosts dinner for G20 Finance Ministers

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman hosted a dinner for Finance Ministers of the G20 countries and the heads of international organisations on Friday ahead of the leaders' summit in Delhi.

Internal Monetary Fund (IMF) chief Kristalina Georgieva and World Trade Organisation (WTO) Chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala were in attendance at the dinner.

"Smt @nsitharaman hosted the #G20 Finance Ministers and Heads of International Organisations over dinner ahead of the #G20 #LeadersSummit in New Delhi. @g20org #G20India," the office of Nirmala Sitharaman posted on X.

It is the first-ever G20 Summit in India and will be held at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital on September 9 and 10.

'Look forward' to cooperation in space sector: Mauritius PM Jugnauth

Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth on Friday congratulated PM Modi on the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission and looked forward to further cooperation between the two sides in the space sector, the Ministry of the External Affairs said in an official release. Prime Minister Jugnauth thanked PM Modi for the special invitation extended to Mauritius to participate in the G20 format as a 'Guest Country'.

Mauritius' active engagement in the G20 Working Groups and Ministerial Meetings under India's G20 Presidency. was appreciated by PM Modi.

The two leaders reviewed the multi-faceted bilateral cooperation between India and Mauritius. They noted the rapid pace of bilateral exchanges in the past year, with more than 30 delegation visits and the signing of 23 bilateral agreements, the MEA release said.

'Ready to host any kind of event': G20 Special Secy

As Delhi gears up for the two-day leaders' summit, G20 Special Secretary, Muktesh Pardeshi, on Friday said that one of the advantages of the gala event would be that it will allow India to show that it is "ready to host any kind of event".

"There is a support staff that is reviewing the security and other arrangements. Craftspeople are there who are participating. Managing all of this is a huge organisational scheme. We have been working on it for months. One of the advantages of the G-20 summit would be that we can tell the world that we are ready to organise any kind of event," Muktesh Pardeshi told ANI while speaking on the arrangements of the event.

Further, speaking on the arrangement for delegates in Bharat Mandapam, the special secretary said that the team is prepared to manage 10,000 people in the summit.

"And they are divided into many groups. One is for VVIPs, heads of delegations, leaders, and ministers. After that accompanying delegation, country delegation. Other than that, we are expecting 2500-3000 media (personnel). Then there are Indian government employees," he said.

South Korea launches advertising campaign to highlight 'friendship'

An ambient advertising campaign titled '50 years of friendship and trust to the shining future of Korea and India' has garnered significant attention as India prepares to host the 18th G20 summit on Saturday.

The G20 summit which is being held under India's presidency this year in New Delhi, will witness the participation of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol as well.

In anticipation of President Yoon Suk Yeol's participation in the India G20 Summit beginning on September 9 and the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between South Korea and India, the Office of the Overseas Public Relations Secretary organized an ambient advertising campaign titled "50 Years of friendship and trust, to the shining future of Korea and India', according to a statement issued by Korean Embassy.

This promotion campaign, emphasizing the longstanding friendship and trust between the two nations, was installed in two locations in New Delhi on Wednesday last during the presidential visit.

The campaign features the commemorative slogan for the 50th anniversary of Korea-India diplomatic relations: "50 years of friendship and trust, to the shining future of Korea and India" It carries a message of moving towards a bright future based on the 50 years of friendship and trust between both countries Ambient advertising leverages the characteristics of specific locations or environments for advertising.

'Craft Bazaar' at venue showcases diverse fabrics, handicrafts of India

From south India's richly ornamented sarees to handcrafted items from the northeast -- India's rich and diverse cultural products have found pride of place at the G20 Summit venue here.

A marble replica of the Taj Mahal and tribal arts are also being exhibited as part of a 'Craft Bazaar' set up at the Bharat Mandapam complex, the venue of the summit.

Delegates and other visitors will be shown handicraft products from across India with a focus on 'One District, One Product' and GI-tagged items. It will offer the delegates a unique opportunity to purchase locally-sourced products.

G20 India Special Secretary Muktesh Pardesi told PTI on Friday that products from all states and Union Territories have been displayed at the bazaar.

(With inputs from Agencies)