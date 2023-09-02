Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.86%)
65387.16 + 555.75
Nifty (0.94%)
19435.30 + 181.50
Nifty Smallcap (1.61%)
5709.70 + 90.30
Nifty Midcap (0.84%)
39445.60 + 326.95
Nifty Bank (1.02%)
44436.10 + 446.95
Heatmap

G20 Summit: NSG Bomb Squad conducts anti-sabotage checks across Delhi

The two-day summit will draw leaders and delegates from 40 countries, including the 20 member states

G20, G20 Meet

G20 (File image)

ANI New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2023 | 3:57 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Bomb Squad of the National Security Guard (NSG) on Saturday conducted an anti-sabotage sweep at different locations in the national capital ahead of the G20 Summit next month.
The summit will be held over two days, on September 9 and 10.
Earlier, on Saturday, Delhi Traffic Police conducted another full dress rehearsal as part of its preparations for the upcoming G20 Summit in the national capital on September 9 and 10.
The two-day summit will draw leaders and delegates from 40 countries, including the 20 member states.
The carcade rehearsals were carried out in the Pragati Maidan area of the national capital where the global event will be hosted next month, officials said.
Speaking to ANI on Saturday, Special Commissioner Of Delhi Traffic Police, SS Yadav said, "We have shared the travel guidelines with all the media houses. Newspapers have also published our releases and necessary information is also being shared on our social media handles. The focus is to ensure that the impact on the movement of traffic is kept at a minimum."

Also Read

India Asia Cup squad 2023: Iyer, KL return; Tilak gets maiden call-up

G20 Summit: Delhi police's advisory; check restrictions, routes, and more

NSG team collects evidence from Shimla eatery rocked by explosion

As India gears up to host G20 Summit in New Delhi, here's what's on agenda

IPL 2023 Group B analysis: How do the teams shape up for the new season

India should vigorously pursue G20 agenda: Commonwealth Gen-Secy Patricia

Punjab CM Mann announces hiring of new 586 'patwaris' amid agitation

Want to take their families ahead, not country: JP Nadda attacks Oppn bloc

G-20: Arrangements in place, security of all guests secured, says Delhi L-G

Show-cause notice issued to Gehlot on 'corruption' against judiciary remark

The G20 Summit is set to be hosted at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan.
Earlier, on August 23, Delhi traffic police authorities carried out a full-dress rehearsal on selected routes.
Delhi Police, which started its preparations for the G20 Summit in earnest a few months ago, has been training personnel who are to be deployed at various locations ahead of and during the big-ticket summit.
The personnel are also being trained to deal with the fallout of possible hazards, including the use of chemical and biological weapons, and have been asked to focus on their soft skills.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : NSG G20 G20 summit

First Published: Sep 02 2023 | 3:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesReliance RetailICC World Cup TicketsLPG Gas Cylinders PriceGST CollectionMotorola G84 5G Launch in India

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billionAlibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi todayCM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon