Want to take their families ahead, not country: JP Nadda attacks Oppn bloc

The partner leaders in the INDIA bloc met in Mumbai on Friday and made several announcements in line with its common cause to take on the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre

BJP National President, JP Nadda, BJP Office Bearers' meeting

BJP National President JP Nadda

ANI Ghaziabad
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2023 | 3:33 PM IST
Launching a scathing attack on the Opposition alliance - INDIA - BJP national president JP Nadda on Saturday said the parties in the bloc only want to take the political families that they represent forward.
Addressing a 'Meri Maati, Mera Desh' programme in Ghaziabad's Krishna Engineering College, the BJP national chief said, "Did you see the ones who gathered in Mumbai yesterday? These are leaders who want to take their families ahead, not the country. Sonia-ji (Congress leader Sonia Gandhi) is worried about his son Rahul-ji (Congress MP Rahul Gandhi) and Lalu-ji (former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav) is worried about his son Tejaswi Yadav (Bihar deputy chief minister). The Trinamool Congress is also not working for Bengal's progress but is merely working to advance the interests of 'Bhatija' (Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew, Abhishek Banerjee)".
The partner leaders in the INDIA bloc met in Mumbai on Friday and made several announcements in line with its common cause to take on the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre at next year's Lok Sabha elections.
Speaking on the 'Meri Maati, Mera Desh' campaign, the BJP president said, "The Meri Maati, Mera Desh' is the call of the countrymen. We are in 'Amrit Kaal' (golden phase) and this campaign will help us realise our commitment to making India a developed country."
"Our government has decided to collect the 'mitti' (soil) and rice grains from households of every martyr, from 7,500 blocks and 500 municipalities, in 'kalash' (earthen pitchers or pots). In time, 8,000 such pitchers will reach Lucknow where they will be received by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. By the end of October, it will reach the Kartavya Path in Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will put soil from these pitchers in the Amrit Vatika (garden) developed to honour our 'veers' (bravehearts)," Nadda added.
Earlier, on Friday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' under the 'Meri Mati-Mera Desh' campaign, saying "It is not just a programme, but a medium to connect oneself with the future of the country".

The BJP president added, "Through the work that we put in over the last 9 years, India became the fifth-largest global economy. When it comes to the automobile industry, we are ahead of Japan."
Hailing the country's successful lunar landing mission, Nadda said, "I commend our scientists for making us the first country to land on the moon's South Pole.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 02 2023 | 3:33 PM IST

