'Galti kiye hi nahi': Brij Bhushan as court frames charges in wrestlers' case

Former Wrestling Federation of India chief and BJP leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh leaves the Rouse Avenue Court after the Court framed charges against him in an alleged sexual harassment case, in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 21, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

A Delhi court on Tuesday framed charges of sexual harassment, intimidation, and outraging the modesty of women against ex-Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in a criminal case filed by several female wrestlers.

Singh pleaded not guilty to the charges before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Priyanka Rajpoot and claimed trial in Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court.

"Iska koi sawal hi nahi. Galti kiye hi nahi (There is no question of that. I have not made any mistake)," he replied when asked if he accepts his mistake and pleads guilty.

The development comes 10 days after the court had ordered the framing of relevant charges against Singh on May 10.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker is embroiled in a major controversy involving sexual harassment allegations by some of the top wrestlers, including Olympic medallist Sakshi Malik.

The matter gained momentum after Malik, Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, and several wrestlers launched a month-long agitation against Singh in Delhi in April 2023, triggering nationwide outrage. Subsequently, the Delhi Police filed the chargesheet against the BJP MP and Assistant Secretary of WFI Vinod Tomar under various Indian Penal Code sections on June 15. The chargesheet is based on the complaints of the six wrestlers.

Singh has repeatedly denied the allegations.

After Tuesday's hearing, the BJP leader claimed he has "proof" of his innocence. "These are false cases. There is a legal process, we must follow it," he said.

Other than Singh, the court also framed the charge of criminal intimidation against Tomar during Tuesday's hearing.

"This is a big milestone in our 18-month-long struggle...we have full faith in the judiciary and look forward to a fair trial," Sakshi Malik reacted to the development.

Singh, who represents Uttar Pradesh's Kaiserganj Lok Sabha constituency, was denied re-nomination by the BJP in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls. Instead, the party offered the ticket to his son, Karan Bhushan Singh.