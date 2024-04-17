Sakshi Malik becomes first Indian wrestler to feature in Time's 100 list

Wrestler Sakshi Malik, who along with Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia was the face of the wrestlers' protest in India, has managed to feature in Time Magazine's 100 Most Influential People of 2023 list, released on Wednesday, April 17.

First Indian Wrestler on the Most Influential People List





ALSO READ: 2023 Wrestlers' Protest: Elite athletes' revolt against system's harassment The 28-year-old gave up wrestling by literally hanging her boots in her hand and placing them on the table in front of the press on the day a faction led by Sanjay Singh, an aide of the former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brijbhushan Sharan Singh, was elected to once again head the WFI. Sakshi is the first Indian wrestler to be named in Time's 100 list.

Why was Sakshi named in Time's 100 List?

"This fight is no longer only for India’s female wrestlers. It is for the daughters of India whose voices have been silenced time and again," Sakshi said after being named in the list.

Sakshi, an Olympic bronze medallist from Rio 2016, has been named in the list for spearheading the relentless fight against alleged sexual harassment of female wrestlers by Brij Bhushan.





ALSO READ: Sakshi Malik quits wrestling as Brijbhushan aide Sanjay elected WFI chief The fight led by Sakshi, Vinesh, and Bajrang, and supported by many at different times throughout 2023, became the focal point of discussion at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

What became of the Wrestlers' Protest Spearheaded by Sakshi Malik?

The protest, which began in January last year, became a year-long battle against Singh, drawing support and attention both in India and abroad. A charge sheet was filed against Singh, but he continues to deny the allegations.

Other Indians to feature in the list include actress Alia Bhatt, Indo-British actor Dev Patel, and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella