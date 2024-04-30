Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

GCCs lead in gender diversity in India; deeptech firms lag behind: Research

Achieving gender parity, however, remains a challenge in Deeptech organisations, where the percentage of women workforce stands at mere 23 per cent, according to the report

women worker

Representational Image

Ashutosh Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 6:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in India are leading the charge for a diverse workforce, with women accounting for 28 per cent of their workforce, reveals a joint research by Pure Storage-Zinnov released on Tuesday. 

Achieving gender parity, however, remains a challenge in deeptech organisations, where the percentage of women workforce stands at a mere 23 per cent, according to the report. 

The study titled, ‘Towards a Gender Equitable World: Unveiling Diversity in Deeptech’ highlights the need for greater focus on university enrolment in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) courses, and workplace retention to address the low representation of women in the deeptech sector.

The report was prepared after an analysis of women engineering graduates between 2004 and 2023 across 42 top engineering universities leveraged by GCCs for recruitment, with particular emphasis on 23 top institutions preferred by deeptech companies.

According to the report, reasons such as stereotypes about women’s capabilities, limited mentorship opportunities, and workforce culture that struggle to maintain work-life balance contribute to the under-representation of women in the corporate workforce. 

Women representation by experience level in GCCs

Experience Level (No of years)
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Percentage of women workforce
Junior (0-4 years exp)
36.8%
Middle (5-8 years exp)
24.3%
Senior (9-12 years exp)
15.7%
Top (13-15 years exp)
14.5%
Executive (16+ years exp)
6.7%


Women representation by experience level in Deeptech firms:


Experience Level (No of years)
Percentage of women workforce
Junior (0-4 years exp)
26.5%
Middle (5-8 years exp)
24.5%
Senior (9-12 years exp)
19.2%
Top (13-15 years exp)
11.9%
Executive (16+ years exp)
5.1%

Women representation across major cities in GCC and Deeptech (in no order):

Cities
GCCs (%age)
Deeptech (%age)
Bengaluru
31.4
14
Hyderabad
29.7
2.4
Pune 
27.5
1
Delhi NCR
27
5.1
Mumbai
21.5
0.3

Topics : Indian investments into GCC gender diversity STEM

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 30 2024 | 6:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVECompany Q4 Results TodayPSEB Class 12 ResultsSamsung Galaxy F55 5GIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon