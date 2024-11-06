Business Standard
Give 3 months' advance rice quota to beneficiaries: Odisha CM to officials

Give 3 months' advance rice quota to beneficiaries: Odisha CM to officials

The chief minister's direction is significant as it came after allegation of delayed rice distribution among people at Mandipanka village in Daringbadi block of Kandhamal district

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi | (Photo: PTI)

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi asked the Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Department to provide three months of rice in advance to the beneficiaries of the Public Distribution System (PDS).

Majhi issued this direction after he reviewed rice distribution under the Public Distribution System, the chief minister's office (CMO) said in a statement on Tuesday.

Two women died and six others fell ill in the village after consuming mango kernel gruel allegedly due to scarcity of foodgrains.

 

As per the chief minister's instructions, each beneficiary of the National Food Security Act and State Food Security Scheme will get 15 kg of rice for three months (October to December).

Although the rice distribution process started from October 1, about 4 million families have not received rice yet. Therefore, the chief minister has directed officials to distribute three months' rice to these families immediately, it said.

The state government is taking steps to include all the workers registered under the e-Shramik portal in the PDS.

Out of 13 million workers registered under e-Shramik, about 131,000 workers have remained left-out.

So, the chief minister has directed concerned officials to include the left-out workers under the State Food Security Scheme immediately.

The meeting also discussed implementation of the 'One Nation One Ration' programme. Majhi suggested the officials expedite verification of e-KYC for Odia people who have migrated to other states, the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 06 2024 | 9:57 AM IST

