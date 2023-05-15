close

HC directs DMRC to set up cardiac support facility at 3 metro stations

Delhi HC has directed city govt and DMRC to explore the possibility of installation of advanced cardiac life support facilities at the three major interchange stations

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Delhi High Court

3 min read Last Updated : May 15 2023 | 4:18 PM IST
Delhi High Court has directed the city government and the DMRC to explore the possibility of installation of advanced cardiac life support facilities at the three major interchange stations in Kashmere Gate, Rajiv Chowk and Hauz Khas.

A bench of Justice Manmohan and Justice Saurabh Banerjee also asked the city government and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to file a fresh status report before the next date of hearing.

The high court, in 2018, initiated a PIL on its own on the requirement of basic life support systems at various public places.

During the recent hearing, the counsel for the Delhi government submitted that it is in the midst of talks with the district authorities of Tis Hazari courts and Rouse Avenue courts to install the advanced cardiac life support (ACLS) service on the premises.

The government counsel further said it has provided three ACLS ambulances at the three major interchange metro stations -- Kashmere Gate, Rajiv Chowk and Hauz Khas -- as of now.

The counsel for the DMRC said there is space available at these three interchange stations for installation of ACLS facilities.

In its May 8 order, the bench said, "In view of the statement, counsel for the DMRC and the Delhi government are directed to explore the possibility of installation of ACLS facility at the three major interchange metro stations forthwith. Let a fresh status report be filed before the next date of hearing."

The court listed the matter for further hearing on August 1.

Earlier, it had directed the city government to ensure the installation of ACLS service on the high court premises before December 2022.

The high court had also asked the Delhi government to explore the possibility of either stationing ACLS ambulances at district courts or erecting porta cabins for the service.

In 2018, it asked various authorities, including the Centre, Delhi government, Railways, DMRC and the courts, to inform what steps had been taken to establish centres providing basic cardiac life support (BCLS) and ACLS.

Last year, in pursuance to its query on if BCLS as well as ACLS facilities were available at the high court and the district courts here, the counsel for the high court handed over a status report on behalf of the registrar general.

According to the status report, ACLS facility is not available at Patiala House, Karkardooma, Dwarka and Rouse Avenue courts.

The report had said Patiala House and Rohini courts do not have the physical infrastructure for setting up an ACLS centre and the Tis Hazari court has one ACLS ambulance stationed daily to transport patients to nearby Delhi government empanelled private hospitals.

It had further said that the Rohini court has one Centralised Accident and Trauma ambulance with essential equipment, a driver and an emergency medical technician to provide 24-hour service.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : DMRC Delhi Metro

First Published: May 15 2023 | 4:18 PM IST

