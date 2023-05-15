close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Govt launches 'Meri LiFE' app to encourage young to battle climate change

The Union environment ministry serves as the coordinating authority for implementing Mission LiFE at the national level

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Climate Change

Climate Change

2 min read Last Updated : May 15 2023 | 4:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The government on Monday launched "Meri LiFE" (My Life) mobile application to empower young people and encourage their participation in tackling climate change.

The app, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mission LiFE, aims to promote mindful utilisation instead of wasteful consumption.

LiFE stands for lifestyle for environment.

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said the application will foster a nationwide movement for LiFE, demonstrating the power of citizens in saving the environment.

The Union environment ministry serves as the coordinating authority for implementing Mission LiFE at the national level.

It has been mobilising various stakeholders, including central ministries, state governments, institutions, and private organisations, to align their activities with LiFE and raise awareness about sustainable practices.

Also Read

Jio Platforms gets Rs 350 crore deal to run NIC's cloud services for 5 yrs

Google working on option to block insecure HTTP downloads in Chrome

Wadhwani AI gets $1 mn from Google.org to build AI solutions in agriculture

'Culture of fraud': Trump Org tax case wraps up with closing arguments

SSC CGL 2023 application process ends today; All you need to know

G20: 50 million people directly dependent on coal mining, says India

HC directs DMRC to set up cardiac support facility at 3 metro stations

Gurugram techie loses Rs 42 lakh in 'like YouTube videos' WhatsApp scam

DU teachers allege discrepancy in allocation of teaching positions at IPCW

Govt plans unique code to identify entities involved in financial offences

A month-long mass mobilisation drive is being conducted to further promote LiFE and enhance nationwide advocacy.

It will culminate in a grand celebration of the World Environment Day on June 5, the minister said.

To facilitate the monitoring of progress, the ministry has developed two dedicated portals.

The Mission LiFE Portal (http://missionlife-moefcc.nic.in"missionlife-moefcc.nic.in) provides open access to over 100 creatives, videos, and knowledge materials created by the ministry for LiFE.

The Meri LiFE Portal (http://merilife.org"merilife.org) enables ministries and institutions to upload event reports and track the progress of the ongoing mass mobilisation drive.

Within just 10 days, India has witnessed an impressive number of LiFE-related events, exceeding 1,00,000, with more than 1.7 million individuals actively participating in pro-environment initiatives.

These events encompass a wide range of activities such as cleanliness drives, bicycle rallies, plantation campaigns, marathons, plastic collection campaigns, composting workshops, and the undertaking of LiFE pledges.

Furthermore, schools and colleges are engaging students through cultural competitions involving street plays, essays, paintings, and youth parliaments.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Climate Change indian government

First Published: May 15 2023 | 4:20 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Go First insolvency: NCLAT to pass order on lessors' petitions on May 22

Go First
1 min read
Premium

Realty stocks soar on Sebi proposal to formalise fractional ownership

bse, bombay stock exchange, stock market, markets
2 min read
Premium

MFs lap up beaten-down Nykaa, Zomato in April, holdings cross Rs 1,000 cr

Among the large-cap names, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC, ONGC and Maruti Suzuki were among the most-bought shares.
3 min read

Patel Engineering net profit grows to Rs 84.3 cr in March quarter

Profit
2 min read

Govt launches 'Meri LiFE' app to encourage young to battle climate change

Climate Change
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Three leading brokers on Sebi, RBI, Enforcement Directorate radar

Money laundering
3 min read

Meeting with Walmart CEO fruitful one, had insightful discussions: PM Modi

Modi, PM Modi
1 min read
Premium

Farmer groups flag crop loss risk if 27 popular pesticides banned

Pesticide
3 min read

Newly elected AAP MP Sushil Kumar Rinku meets Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal
1 min read

Govt imposes import ban on 928 defence items in self-reliance push

defence
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon