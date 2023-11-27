Sensex (-0.07%)
Goal set to make Himachal a green energy state by March 2026: CM Sukhu

Speaking to the media, the chief minister also said the expansion of his cabinet will take place at an appropriate time after consultation with the Congress central leadership

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. (Photo: Twitter @SukhuSukhvinder)

Press Trust of India Shimla
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2023 | 7:37 PM IST
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday said his government has set a goal to make Himachal Pradesh a green energy state by March 2026.
Speaking to the media, the chief minister also said the expansion of his cabinet will take place at an appropriate time after consultation with the Congress central leadership.
He said that with the aim to reduce carbon emissions, his government set a goal to make Himachal Pradesh a green energy state by March 31, 2026.
He said the initial phase of the Rs 680-crore Rajiv Gandhi Swarozgar Start-up Yojana has been launched, under which a 50-per cent subsidy is provided for e-taxi purchases.
He said the Transport Department has received around 70 online applications so far, highlighting the positive reception of the subsidy-based start-up initiative.
"In the second phase, a scheme will be introduced for the agricultural sector," he said.
The chief minister paid obeisance at Gurudwara Sahib Shri Guru Singh Sabha in Shimla on Monday on the auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti and said that people should adhere to the teachings of the first Sikh guru.
"Guru Nanak Dev...tirelessly worked for the uplift of the underprivileged sections of society," he said.
The chief minister also honoured a group of meritorious students and said the state government has introduced Dr. Yashwant Singh Parmar Vidyarthi Rin Yojana, under which loan up to Rs 20 lakh on one per cent interest was being provided for higher education.

Topics : Himachal pradesh government Himachal Pradesh Indian National Congress Sustainable Development

First Published: Nov 27 2023 | 7:37 PM IST

