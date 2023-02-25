JUST IN
Business Standard

7 people from West Bengal killed in road mishap in Odisha's Jajpur

At least seven people from West-Bengal were killed when the mini-truck in which they were travelling hit a stationary truck in Odisha's Jajpur district on Saturday, police said

Topics
West Bengal | Odisha  | Death toll

Press Trust of India  |  Jajpur 

accident
Photo: ANI/Representative

At least seven people from West-Bengal were killed when the mini-truck in which they were travelling hit a stationary truck in Odisha's Jajpur district on Saturday, police said.

Vinit Agrawal Superintendent of Police Jajpur told PTI that six persons died on the spot, while one succumbed enroute to SCB Medical College and hospital.

"We have intimated the family members of the deceased, and they are on the way to Jajpur.," the SP said, adding that the exact cause behind the mishap is being verified.

All the deceased persons were from West Bengal. The fire services personnel reached the spot and recovered the bodies, said Jajpur Collector Chakravarty Singh Rathore to PTI.

A mini truck from Kolkata to Bhubaneswar to collect poultry items crashed into the stationary truck at Neulpur area on the NH-16 due to fog in the early hours of Saturday, said Dharmashala Police station Inspector-In-Charge Rakesh Tripathi.

The bodies were sent to the Barchana Community Health Centre in Jajpur district.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, February 25 2023. 12:26 IST

`
