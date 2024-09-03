Business Standard
Home / India News / Govt-backed ONDC receives award for 'application of emerging tech'

ondc

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2024 | 11:23 PM IST

The government-backed Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) on Tuesday received the gold award for application of emerging technologies.
ONDC is an initiative of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).
It aims to promote an open platform for all aspects of e-commerce retail and help small retailers expand their business through e-commerce medium and reduce dominance of giants in the sector.
The network is now enabling more than 12 million orders per month, spread across categories ranging from fashion to electronics in products, and ride-hailing to metro ticketing in services.
Over 6 lakh sellers across India have been on-boarded so far.
The gold award, under the category 'Application of Emerging Technologies for Providing Citizen-Centric Services' in the National Awards for e-Governance (NAeG), was received by Sanjiv, Joint Secretary in the DPIIT and other officials from the department in Mumbai.

The national awards for e-governance by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) are recognised amongst the most competitive and prestigious digital governance recognition in the country.
"The objective of the award is to recognise and promote excellence in implementation of e-Governance initiatives and to encourage innovation in successful e-Governance solutions," the commerce and industry ministry said.
It added that ONDC is empowering a diverse range of sellers, including lakhs of small businesses, artisans, women entrepreneurs, farmers, and street vendors to compete effectively and reach a wider audience.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 03 2024 | 11:23 PM IST

