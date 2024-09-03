Business Standard
Kolkata metro rail sees highest passenger earnings in 13 years on Sep 2

This is the second highest ever earnings in the history of Kolkata Metro in a day from passenger fare after August 1, 2011

kolkata metro

On that day 13 years ago, it had earned over Rs 1.47 crore from passenger fares on a single day. | File photo

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2024 | 10:39 PM IST

Metro Railway has earned more than Rs. 1.33 crore from passengers on September 2, which is the highest passenger earnings in the last 13 years, the authorities said on Tuesday.
This is the second highest ever earnings in the history of Kolkata Metro in a day from passenger fare after August 1, 2011.
On that day 13 years ago, it had earned over Rs 1.47 crore from passenger fares on a single day.
The underground Metro service began its operation in the city in 1984 in a section of what is now known as the Blue Line. Later, it was expanded over the years.
On September 2, an estimated 7.5 lakh passengers travelled in the Blue Line (Dakshineswar-New Garia), Green Line-1 (Sector Five-Sealdah), Green Line-2 (Howrah Maidan-Esplanade), Purple Line (Joka-Majerhat) and Orange Line (New Garia-Ruby More).
More than 6.3 lakh passengers travelled on the Blue Line on that day, while 56,000-odd passengers travelled on Green Line-2.

Around 51,500 people travelled in the Green Line-1 on Monday.
Metro Railway General Manager P. Uday Kumar Reddy has thanked the people of Kolkata and the adjoining districts for showing their trust in Kolkata Metro as the most dependable mode of transportation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 03 2024 | 10:39 PM IST

