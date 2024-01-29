Martyrs' Day 2024: Here's all you need to know about Gandhi's Punyatithi

Mahatma Gandhi , who is also known as Father of the Nation, was shot on January 30, 1948. Every year, the country observes this day as Mahatma Gandhi Punyatithi.

Mahatma Gandhi played a pivotal role in India's freedom struggle and led the freedom movement in India. He was the one who started the fight against the British, who ruled India for over 200 years, through non-violent ways.

He was popularly known as Bapu, and on his punyatithi, several events and ceremonies were organised across the country to pay homage to Bapu.

Mahatma Gandhi Punyatithi 2024: History

Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated by Hindu nationalist Nathuram Godse at around 5:17 pm, when he was heading to Birla Bhavan, Delhi, to address an evening prayer. Nathuram Godse was sentenced to death for his cruel act.

Nathuram Godse fired three bullets into Mahatma Gandhi's chest, and as per records, he died instantly. He was popularly known for his non-violent ways of fighting, and he preached and advocated peace throughout his life.

Mahatma Gandhi Punyatithi 2024: Significance

Mahatma Gandhi was one of the world's most influential minds advocating peace and non-violence. He influenced people across the world. Mahatma Gandhi was born on October 2, and the day is celebrated as The International Day of Non-Violence.

On Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary, schools and educational institutes, government offices, and other organisations organise various programs and activities to educate the upcoming generations about Mahatma Gandhi and his teachings.

This is an occasion to pay tribute to all the sacrifices he made for the freedom of India, and more than that, it is an opportunity to renew commitment to the values of truth, non-violence, and communal harmony. Many people across the world were inspired by Gandhi's principles of Satyagraha and Ahimsa.

Mahatma Gandhi Punyatithi Date

Mahatma Gandhi Punyatithi is observed every year on January 30.

About Mahatma Gandhi

Mahatma Gandhi was born on October 2, 1869, in the family of Karamchand Gandhi and Putlibai Gandhi. He was a popular Indian lawyer and he inspired civil rights movements across the world. Born and raised in a Hindu family, in Gujarat, he completed his law at the Inner Temple in London and he was called to the bar in 1891 when he was 22 years old.

Thereafter, Gandhi moved to South Africa to represent an Indian lawyer in a lawsuit. He lived in South Africa for 21 years and also started a nonviolent resistance campaign for civil rights. He returned to India in 1915 when he was 45 years old and started fighting for India's freedom.