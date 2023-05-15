Gurugram techie loses Rs 42 lakh in 'like YouTube videos' WhatsApp scam



Scammers tempted the unsuspecting techie with promises of substantial earnings for simply liking videos on YouTube. A software engineer at an IT company in Gurugram Sector 102 has allegedly been swindled out of a staggering amount of over Rs 42 lakh.



The victim then sent Rs 42,31,600 to the fraudsters from his and his wife's bank accounts. On March 24, the victim got a WhatsApp message promising him a part-time job in which he could earn extra income by liking YouTube videos. He agreed to join the group, only to be added to a Telegram app group. The group members wasted no time in persuading him to invest his money, tempting him with guaranteed returns.



The victim was initially told that he had profited Rs 69 lakh. But when he tried to withdraw the money, the fraudsters demanded an extra Rs 11,000 from him. The victim then decided to approach the police and file a complaint against the scammers. "When I agreed to work with them, a woman named Divya added me to a group on the Telegram app. She asked me to invest money with the claim of assured better returns. On the pretext of a task, they had asked me to invest and I transferred a total of Rs 42,31,600 from mine and my wife's bank accounts," the victim's complaint said.

