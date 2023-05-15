close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Gurugram techie loses Rs 42 lakh in 'like YouTube videos' WhatsApp scam

The cybercrime division filed an FIR against the unknown fraudsters under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology (IT) Act

BS Web Team New Delhi
Scam image via Shutterstock.com

2 min read Last Updated : May 15 2023 | 4:03 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A software engineer at an IT company in Gurugram Sector 102 has allegedly been swindled out of a staggering amount of over Rs 42 lakh.
Scammers tempted the unsuspecting techie with promises of substantial earnings for simply liking videos on YouTube.

On March 24, the victim got a WhatsApp message promising him a part-time job in which he could earn extra income by liking YouTube videos. He agreed to join the group, only to be added to a Telegram app group. The group members wasted no time in persuading him to invest his money, tempting him with guaranteed returns.
The victim then sent Rs 42,31,600 to the fraudsters from his and his wife's bank accounts.

"When I agreed to work with them, a woman named Divya added me to a group on the Telegram app. She asked me to invest money with the claim of assured better returns. On the pretext of a task, they had asked me to invest and I transferred a total of Rs 42,31,600 from mine and my wife's bank accounts," the victim's complaint said.
The victim was initially told that he had profited Rs 69 lakh. But when he tried to withdraw the money, the fraudsters demanded an extra Rs 11,000 from him. The victim then decided to approach the police and file a complaint against the scammers.

Also Read

Scammers target WhatsApp users with phishing calls from foreign shores

Why have fake reviews on e-commerce sites become rampant?

How can you protect your bank account from cyber attacks?

Rising online frauds: Gurugram woman loses Rs 76 lakh in movie review scam

57% of all fraud incidents in India are 'platform' frauds: PwC India

DU teachers allege discrepancy in allocation of teaching positions at IPCW

Govt plans unique code to identify entities involved in financial offences

Sachin Pilot threatens agitation if action not taken on his demands

Dispute resolution with min court action vital for investment: Justice Shah

Kalyan Jewellers net profit dips 3.11% YoY in Jan-Mar to Rs 697.99 cr


In response to the complaint, the cybercrime division filed an FIR against the unknown fraudsters under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology (IT) Act.
The police are also looking for bank information related to the transactions in order to track down the scammers. Further investigation into the case is underway.

Topics : whatsapp Scam YouTube online frauds fraudsters BS Web Reports Gurugram

First Published: May 15 2023 | 4:03 PM IST

Latest News

View More

New AI-based technology to programme robots to locate lost objects

Aadverb Technologies plans to build largest mobile robotics plant
2 min read

Dispute resolution with min court action vital for investment: Justice Shah

court, law, order, supreme court
2 min read

Need to promote innovations useful for defence, civil sectors: Rajnath

Rajnath Singh
2 min read

Pakistan SC urges govt, opposition to hold talks on holding elections

Pakistan flag, Flag of Pakistan
2 min read

No exposure to Adani group stocks because of its high debt: Mark Mobius

Mark Mobius
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Three leading brokers on Sebi, RBI, Enforcement Directorate radar

Money laundering
3 min read

Meeting with Walmart CEO fruitful one, had insightful discussions: PM Modi

Modi, PM Modi
1 min read
Premium

Farmer groups flag crop loss risk if 27 popular pesticides banned

Pesticide
3 min read

PM visits 'Jana Shakti' at NGMA to mark 100th episode of 'Mann ki Baat'

Modi, PM Modi
2 min read

Newly elected AAP MP Sushil Kumar Rinku meets Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal
1 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon