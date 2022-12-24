Wadhwani AI gets $1 mn from Google.org to build AI solutions in agriculture

The Wadhwani Institute for has received a USD 1 million grant from .Org.

Wadhwani AI will utilise the grant towards building AI-powered solutions in the sector, it said in a statement.

These solutions will help farmers gain timely, localised, and accurate weather-related information, crop and other farm-related information.

Wadhwani AI had received a USD 2 million grant from .org in 2019 to support the CottonAce AI-powered pest management solution.

With roughly half of India's population dependent on for their livelihood, this is a sector where technological advancements can lead to pervasive benefits, said Manish Gupta, Research Director, Research India.

The Wadhwani Institute for (Wadhwani AI) is an independent nonprofit institute developing and deploying AI-based solutions for under-served communities in developing countries. It is currently building solutions in the and healthcare sectors.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)