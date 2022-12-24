JUST IN
Business Standard

Wadhwani AI gets $1 mn from Google.org to build AI solutions in agriculture

These solutions will help farmers gain timely, localised, and accurate weather-related information, crop and other farm-related information

Topics
Artificial intelligence | Google | Agriculture

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Shutterstock
Photo: Shutterstock

The Wadhwani Institute for Artificial Intelligence has received a USD 1 million grant from Google.Org.

Wadhwani AI will utilise the grant towards building AI-powered solutions in the agriculture sector, it said in a statement.

These solutions will help farmers gain timely, localised, and accurate weather-related information, crop and other farm-related information.

Wadhwani AI had received a USD 2 million grant from Google.org in 2019 to support the CottonAce AI-powered pest management solution.

With roughly half of India's population dependent on agriculture for their livelihood, this is a sector where technological advancements can lead to pervasive benefits, said Manish Gupta, Research Director, Google Research India.

The Wadhwani Institute for Artificial Intelligence (Wadhwani AI) is an independent nonprofit institute developing and deploying AI-based solutions for under-served communities in developing countries. It is currently building solutions in the agriculture and healthcare sectors.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

artificial intelligence

First Published: Sat, December 24 2022. 19:04 IST

