close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Banks need to support MSMEs, startups in northeast: DoNER min Reddy

MSMEs are the backbone of the economy, and banks should support them and startups in the northeast, Minister of Development for the North Eastern Region G Kishan Reddy said on Friday

Press Trust of India New Delhi
MSMEs

Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2023 | 9:26 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

MSMEs are the backbone of the economy, and banks should support them and startups in the northeast, Minister of Development for the North Eastern Region G Kishan Reddy said on Friday.

Addressing the 'Northeast Banking Conclave' here, Reddy said the northeastern region has unique challenges, which require innovative practical solutions.

Stressing that the connectivity and transport infrastructure have improved in the region, he said all state capitals should be connected by Railways by 2024.

There has been an increase of 113 per cent in air traffic through 17 airports in the region, including 3 international airports.

Speaking at the event, Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Karad said the Prime Minister has decided to improve the per capita income of the people of the northeastern region.

Government schemes for financial inclusion are doing well and there is an increase in credit growth by 85 per cent.

Also Read

Telangana wants freedom from nepotism: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy

Modi govt fully committed to develop tourism in Northeast: G Kishan Reddy

Through startups, Indian youth wants to become job creators: G Kishan Reddy

Andhra govt accords civic reception to President Murmu in Vijayawada

Telangana polls are a do-or-die battle for a demoralised, divided Congress

SC directs states, UTs to register cases against those making hate speech

Cordiality missing in current political discourse: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Live-streaming of court proceedings important for people: CJI Chandrachud

Job opportunities in hospitality sector rose by 60% in last year: Report

Housing loans rise 15% to Rs 19.36 trn despite high-interest rates

He asked bankers to improve banking infrastructure in the region and also open digital banking units.

Addressing the delegates, Minister of State for North Eastern Region BL Verma said banks and financial institutions play a critical role in implementing the financial inclusions.

Lok Ranjan, Secretary, Ministry of Development of the North Eastern Region, said that there is a need for more directed resources for accelerated development of the region.

It is necessary to tap into more financial resources for the northeast region and there is a conscious effort to work with various stakeholders so that various resources are channelised towards the development of the region, Rajan said.

The ministry would like to collaborate with banks to know the challenges in this journey of the development of the northeastern region, he assured senior management of banks.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : asian banks Northeast India MSME credit start- ups

First Published: Apr 28 2023 | 9:58 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Sudan conflict threatens supply of key ingredient for Coca-Cola, Pepsi

Cold Drinks, Junk Food,
5 min read

Housing loans rise 15% to Rs 19.36 trn despite high-interest rates

Housing market, Homes, Real estate, Realty
2 min read

Credit for Ram Temple in Ayodhya goes to PM Modi, Amit Shah: Gujarat CM

Preparations underway ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit for foundation laying ceremony of Ram temple, in Ayodhya on Wednesday.
2 min read

El Nino neutral; max temp in May to be above normal in East India: IMD

El Nino
3 min read

ED attaches assets worth Rs 54 cr in 2014 Rose Valley money laundering case

Scam image via Shutterstock.com
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

First time since 2014, Amazon omits India business from earnings call

Amazon
2 min read

How Russian oil is still powering Europe's cars with help from India

Bloomberg Photo
2 min read

Why were Atiq Ahmad, his brother paraded before media: SC asks UP govt

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
4 min read

Delhi Police to register case against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh today

Wrestlers, Indian wrestlers
2 min read

Time and money: The impact of govt projects missing their deadline

Railways electrification
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon