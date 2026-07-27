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Home / India News / Govt says no delay in AI171 investigation despite timeline uncertainty

Govt says no delay in AI171 investigation despite timeline uncertainty

The government said there is no delay in the Air India crash investigation, adding that the final AAIB report will be released after all investigative and review processes are complete

Ahmedabad Plane Crash, Plane Crash

(Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2026 | 11:08 PM IST

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The government on Monday said there is no delay in the probe into the fatal crash of the Air India plane last year and that the timeline for a major accident investigation cannot be predicted as it depends on several factors.

A London Gatwick-bound Air India's Boeing 787-8 aircraft crashed soon after take off from Ahmedabad on June 12 last year killing 260 people.

Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is probing the crash.

"There is no delay in the investigation. The timeline for a major accident investigation cannot be predicted, as it depends on several factors and is an evolving process involving multiple variables.

 

"The investigation is under progress. All probable causes and contributing factors leading to the accident are being investigated," Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol informed the Rajya Sabha.

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In a written reply, he said the final investigation report, including all the findings, will be made public and published on the AAIB website after completion of the probe.

On June 12 this year, AAIB issued an interim report and said there was significant progress in the probe.

The final report will be released upon completion of all investigative activities, requisite international review and consultation processes, it had said.

Meanwhile, to a query related to examination of the Fuel Control Switch Locking Mechanism in the Boeing 787 aircraft, Mohol said the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), as part of continued airworthiness, directed Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) level testing of Fuel Control Switch Locking Mechanism in Seattle.

"Detailed examination of Fuel Control Switch including structural integrity of Fuel Control Switch detents was carried out and no abnormality was observed.

"However, further inspection of complete 'Thrust Control Module' at OEM facility is underway," he said in the written reply.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Air India crash ahmedabad plane crash AAIB

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First Published: Jul 27 2026 | 11:08 PM IST

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