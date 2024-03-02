Govt scrapped 1,550 outdated laws that were troubling citizens: Meghwal

''Once, there used to be a law to whitewash industrial units to protect workers from diseases. Laws like these that had lost their relevance were scrapped," he said (Photo: PTI)

The Narendra Modi government has abolished more than 1,550 outdated laws that were troubling citizens, Union Minister Arjun Meghwal said on Saturday.

He was speaking at the concluding session of the regional industrial conference underway here. "The Modi government has abolished more than 1,550 unnecessary laws that troubled people and businessmen. Once, there used to be a law to whitewash industrial units to protect workers from diseases. Laws like these that had lost their relevance were scrapped," he said.



The Union government has set up separate commercial courts and arbitration centres acting on industry demands, Meghwal added. The Centre has given legal power to arbitrators by making changes in the relevant provisions, the Union law minister said.