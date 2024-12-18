Business Standard
Home / India News / Govt sets Rs 1 cr fine for airline bomb hoaxes under revised security rules

Govt sets Rs 1 cr fine for airline bomb hoaxes under revised security rules

Hoax bomb threats on airlines now attract fines up to Rs 1 crore under revised Aircraft Security Rules as the Centre aims to curb disruptions, and enhance safety

airline

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2024 | 4:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government has revised the Aircraft (Security) Rules, 2023, under which a person making hoax bomb threats can be fined up to Rs 1 crore.
 
The Ministry of Civil Aviation issued a gazette notification adding Section 30A to the Aircraft (Security) Rules, 2023. This section penalises the act of sharing false information that could “jeopardise the safety and security of an aircraft, aerodrome or civil aviation facility or both; (b) cause panic among passengers, crew and ground personnel or the general public; or (c) disrupt the civil aviation operation.”
 
Additionally, Rule 29A has been introduced, empowering the director general to issue written directives to deny boarding to individuals or groups or to remove them from the aircraft.
 
 
Violations under these provisions carry penalties ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1 crore, based on whether the offender is an individual or a larger organisation with up to 300 employees.
 
According to government data, a total of 1,143 hoax bomb threats were reported by domestic airlines between August 2022 and November 13, 2024, with a significant spike in cases this year. The civil aviation ministry said in Parliament last month that 994 of these threats occurred in 2024 alone.
 
In connection with the October surge of hoax calls, authorities have detained two suspects: a 35-year-old resident of Gondia, Maharashtra, named Jagdish Shriam Uikey, and a 17-year-old from Rajnandgaon, Chhattisgarh.
 
Officials noted that the Bharatiya Vayuyan Vidheyak Act, 2024, which replaced the Aircraft Act of 1934, does not classify most offences as cognisable, limiting FIR registrations without court approval and restricting jail terms to less than two years. To address this, the Ministry of Civil Aviation is considering amending the Suppression of Unlawful Acts against Safety of Civil Aviation Act (SUASCA), 1982, which recognises cognisable offences.

More From This Section

VK Saxena

Delhi LG urges Atishi to table pending CAG reports, says 'deliberate lapse'

GST

SJM dubs proposal to introduce 35% GST on 'sin goods' as bad idea

Protest, Parliament Protest, Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Parliament LIVE: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned after uproar over Shah's Ambedkar remarks

Storm

Cyclonic system over Bay of Bengal to bring heavy rain to Andhra: IMD

station, Indian Railway, railway station

No provision of free travel for Maha Kumbh Mela: Railways ministry

 
Protocol for handling bomb threats
 
The Centre revised its approach to handling bomb threats after identifying a pattern of anonymous social media accounts issuing threats that were subsequently deleted.
 
Previously, any message or call mentioning a flight number was treated as a specific threat, in line with the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) protocol. Under this procedure, an aircraft receiving a threat was required to land at the nearest airport for inspection.
 
The updated guidelines now allow flights to continue to their destination if a threat from a particular account has already been verified as a hoax. This change aims to reduce diversions, which often result in financial losses and inconvenience for passengers. In cases where a threat is deemed credible, air traffic control notifies the airport, which then activates resources such as fire brigades, bomb disposal units, sniffer dogs, and, if necessary, emergency evacuation systems.
 
(With agency inputs)

Also Read

Umar Khalid

LIVE news: Court grants Umar Khalid 7-day bail in 2020 Delhi riots case

ethanol

Centre grants approval for 47 ethanol projects in Bihar for loan subsidies

gold, silver, gold silver prices

Gold prices stall ahead of Fed rate decision, focus on 2025 outlook

YouTuber Nalini Unagar quit YouTube after investing Rs 8 lakh

No returns after investing 8 lakh: Woman quits YouTube, deletes all content

H1B visa

H-1B visa revamped from Jan 17: Key changes employers, applicants must know

Topics : Jet Airways hoax caller BS Web Reports Indian aviation Indian airlines

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 18 2024 | 4:29 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayMobikwik IPO listingIGI IPO AllotmentIND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 5 LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon