Govt should work to simply visa process, safety concerns of tourists: Ficci

The government should work on simplifying the visa process by making it more user-friendly and address safety concerns of tourists coming to India to unlock the full potential of inbound tourism, a report said.

The report by Nangia Andersen in association with FICCI said inbound tourism to India is expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate of 12 per cent from 2022 to 2027, driven by rising disposable incomes, growth of the middle class, and increasing awareness of India as a tourist destination.

Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, India received 6.2 million foreign tourists in 2022, with a growth rate of 307.9 per cent as compared to 1.52 million in 2021.

Moreover, the travel and tourism sector contributed 9.2 per cent to India's GDP in 2022, and generated 44.6 million jobs.

"The future of inbound tourism in India looks promising, provided that the country continues to make efforts on multiple fronts to fully unlock the potential," the report 'Inbound Tourism in India-- Unlocking the potential' said.

Nangia Andersen LLP Managing Partner and Head (Government and Public Sector Advisory) Suraj Nangia said the report can be leveraged to create and implement policies and initiatives that aim to enhance the attractiveness of India for visitors and improve their experience during their stay.

Also Read Buoyant tax collections cushion govt on fiscal front; ITR reforms likely Income Tax dept reduces time for taxmen to decide on refund adjustment Govt mulls modified valuation norms for taxing foreign investments in cos FinMin to stick to privatisation of already announced CPSEs next fiscal Capital gains tax should be rationalised; need simpler ITR form: Experts Farm subsidies impacts food security WTO needs to look with open mind: FM HC seeks NIA's stand on Hurriyat leader's challenge to framing of charges Swiggy disbursed over Rs 31 cr in claims to delivery partners in FY22-23 Cong slams Kerala govt over AI camera use, calls it a 'massive scam' UK's FTA negotiator Harjinder appointed new Trade Commissioner to India

"Additionally, the report is anticipated to assist investors and developers in identifying opportunities for growth and investment in the tourism industry," he said.

The report also highlighted steps like streamlining visa processes, addressing safety concerns, improving infrastructure, fostering partnership with the private sector and leveraging technology, for accelerating growth of the tourism industry.

The visa process for foreign tourists can be a significant deterrent for those who are interested in visiting India. The government can work on simplifying the visa process by making it more accessible, user-friendly, and efficient, it said.

Safety concerns, particularly for female travellers, continue to be a significant issue in India. The government can work on improving the safety of tourists by increasing the number of tourist police and introducing measures to prevent harassment and crimes against tourists, the report said.

India has a wealth of unique cultural and natural attractions that can be developed as niche tourism offerings, such as heritage tourism, adventure tourism, and wellness tourism.

"The government can work on developing these niche tourism offerings by investing in the necessary infrastructure, promoting them through marketing campaigns and collaborating with private sector stakeholders," it added.

Nangia Andersen LLP Partner, Government & Public Sector Advisory Poonam Kaura said the report addresses five key priority areas within the tourism industry, namely green tourism, digitization, skill development, nurturing tourism MSMEs, and destination management.