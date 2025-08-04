Monday, August 04, 2025 | 03:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Govt working on measures to insulate exporters from Trump tariff: Official

Govt working on measures to insulate exporters from Trump tariff: Official

The sectors, which would be impacted by the high tax of the US, include textiles/ clothing, gems and jewellery, shrimp, leather and footwear, chemicals, and electrical and mechanical machinery

Donald Trump, Trump

US President Donald Trump has announced an additional 25 per cent import duty on Indian goods entering America from August 7. (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 3:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government is working on certain support measures for exporters in sectors like textiles and chemicals to insulate them from the impact of the Trump tariff, an official said on Monday.

US President Donald Trump has announced an additional 25 per cent import duty on Indian goods entering America from August 7. 

The official said that the commerce ministry has held meetings with several export sectors, including steel, food processing, engineering, marine, and agriculture, to understand issues they may face due to high tariffs.

Indian exporters from various sectors, including food, marine, and textiles, have sought financial assistance and affordable credit from the government to cope with the 25 per cent Trump tariff. 

 

Exporters are requesting the government to extend fiscal incentives such as interest subsidy and extension of RoDTEP scheme (Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products), RoSCTL (Rebate of State and Central Taxes and Levies), timely payment of dues, and a direct shipping line to the US.

Also Read

bombay stock exchange, BSE

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex at day's high, up 430 pts, Nifty atop 24,700; IT, Auto, Metal shares shine

sensex nifty stock market share market

Sensex, Nifty inch up amid RBI MPC policy meet; shrugs off global jitters

oil, crude oil, oil pipeline,

India's IOC buys 7 mn barrels US, Abu Dhabi crude amid Russian oil decline

Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Goldman Sachs trims India's GDP forecast on Trump's 25% tariffs

Malaysia

Trump tariffs jolt Malaysia, disrupting solar exports, China trade ties

The ministry is considering these demands, the official said, adding that the ministry will also engage with states to support the exporters. 

The sectors, which would be impacted by the high tax of the US, include textiles/ clothing, gems and jewellery, shrimp, leather and footwear, chemicals, and electrical and mechanical machinery.

Sectors such as certain textile items, chemicals and shrimp are at a more disadvantageous position because India's competitor nations, including Bangladesh (20 per cent), Vietnam (20 per cent) and Thailand (19 per cent), have lower duties, an exporter said. 

Another exporter said that the US is a major export destination for Indian shrimp. "Now the exporters should explore new markets such as the UK, China and Japan," the exporter added.

Electronics, including smartphone exports, are recording healthy growth in the US despite uncertainties.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

patna flyover

Patna's ₹422 cr flyover caves in after rains, just 2 months post launch

TDP BJP alliance 2025, Andhra Pradesh electoral rolls, SIR electoral revision, ECI citizenship controversy, Chandrababu Naidu Muslim outreach, NDA government stability, Andhra Pradesh voter list issue, BJP strategy in Andhra, Amaravati budget allocat

Congress postpones protest against alleged electoral fraud to August 8

According to industry estimates, in 2024, tea imports from Nepal stood at 15.95 million kg (mkg). A significant quantity was of the orthodox variety that competes with the Darjeeling tea. In 2024, Darjeeling tea production was at 5.6 mkg.

India's tea production dips 9 % to 133.5 million kg in June: Tea board data

Supreme Court, SC

NCPCR plea over shifting of madrasa students can go before HC: SC

air india plane

Air India flight undergoes immediate cleaning after mid-air cockroach scare

Topics : Donald Trump Trump tariffs Trump's tariff hikes Exports Indian exports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 3:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesWest Indies vs Pakistan 3rd T20 LIVE Stocks to Watch TodayBharti Airtrl Q1 Results PreviewDelhi Weather UpdatesGold and Silver Rate TodayJSW Cement IPONSDL IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon