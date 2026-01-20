Tuesday, January 20, 2026 | 06:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Grap IV lifted in Delhi-NCR as air quality shows marginal improvement

Grap IV lifted in Delhi-NCR as air quality shows marginal improvement

CAQM revoked Stage IV actions under the revised GRAP after Delhi's AQI improved to 378. It said Stages I, II and III curbs will continue across the NCR

Delhi Winter, New Delhi Winter, Winter, Cold, Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

CAQM revoked Stage IV curbs under the revised GRAP in Delhi-NCR. (File Photo: PTI)

Akshita Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 20 2026 | 6:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Tuesday revoked Stage IV restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) in Delhi-NCR after air quality levels showed a marginal improvement, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) slipping out of the 'severe-plus' category.
 
According to CAQM, Delhi’s AQI stood at 378 on Tuesday, placing it in the “very poor” category, while forecasts by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) suggested that pollution levels were likely to remain within this range in the coming days.
 
“The Sub-Committee, after careful review of the air quality scenario and forecasts, decided to revoke actions under Stage IV of the revised Grap,” the CAQM's January 20 order said.
 
 
The decision to revoke Grap IV restrictions follows a review of air quality trends and meteorological forecasts by the Sub-Committee on Grap, which showed favourable weather conditions and an increase in wind speed across the region.
 
In its order, the CAQM said that actions invoked under Stage IV of Grap on January 17 were being withdrawn “with immediate effect” across the entire National Capital Region.

Also Read

Eight core sectors grow 1.8% in November after flat October performance

Core sector growth slows to 3.7% in December on lower oil, gas output

anaemia-thyroid-period connection

How anaemia, thyroid disorders and periods form a vicious cycle for women

Mark Carney, Canada

Canada adds 5,000 permanent residency spots for French-speaking immigrants

PhonePe

Walmart-backed payments major PhonePe gets Sebi approval for IPO

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

All emergencies, one number: Delhi rolls out '112' helpline under ERSS

Stage I, II and III curbs to remain in force

While lifting the strictest curbs, CAQM directed that actions under Stages I, II and III of the revised Grap would continue to remain in force and be implemented rigorously across the NCR.
 
“All actions under Stages I, II and III of the revised Grap shall, however, remain in force and be implemented, monitored and reviewed by all concerned agencies,” CAQM said.
 
Delhi endured its worst January pollution spell in five years, with the city recording three consecutive days of “severe” air quality as average AQI levels stayed above 400 from Saturday through Monday, a situation last seen in 2021.
 
Stage IV restrictions were enforced last week after the AQI breached the 400 mark, which prompted emergency curbs on construction activity, vehicle movement, and industrial operations.

Pollution hotspots continue to raise concern

Despite the marginal improvement, air quality across the capital remained deeply concerning. Of the 39 monitoring stations reporting data on Tuesday morning, 23 continued to record “severe” pollution levels, while 14 remained in the “very poor” category.
 
Wazirpur reported the worst air quality with an AQI of 445, followed by Anand Vihar at 444 and Jahangirpuri at 443, underscoring persistent pollution hotspots across the city.

Citizens urged to follow Grap advisories

CAQM urged citizens to strictly adhere to the citizen charter prescribed under Stages I, II and III of Grap, stressing that public cooperation remained critical to sustaining any improvement in air quality during the winter season.
 
“The Sub-Committee on Grap shall keep a close watch on the air quality scenario and take further action as necessary, based on real-time data and forecasts,” the commission said.

More From This Section

Enzymes, microbes and yeast are driving global industries to climate-friendly processes. Engineering biology doesn't receive the attention it deserves but it is a field that is steadily impacting nearly every industry in the world. Simply put, engine

Kerala plans India's first 'state bacterium' to boost beneficial microbespremium

Supreme Court, SC

Can ED invoke Article 226? SC to decide if agency can file writ petitions

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

'Roads kill, bridges kill, water kills': Rahul Gandhi on UP techie death

Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Kerala Governor

Kerala under financial pressure due to Centre's curtailments: Governor

Nitish Kumar, Nitish

Bihar CM asks to clear all pending land measurement applications by Jan 31

Topics : Delhi air quality air pollution Delhi BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 20 2026 | 6:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMicroplastics in Hot Coffee CupsStocks to Buy todayQ3 Result TodayWhy are Market Down TodayIMD Weather ForecastEternal Q3 Result 2026 DateBudget 2026Gold and Silver Rate Today