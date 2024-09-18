Business Standard
Home / India News / Grap period starts early to curb air pollution in Delhi-NCR region

Grap period starts early to curb air pollution in Delhi-NCR region

GRAP is categorised into four stages: Stage I -- 'Poor' (AQI 201-300); Stage II -- 'Very Poor' (AQI 301-400); Stage III -- 'Severe' (AQI 401-450); and Stage IV -- 'Severe Plus' (AQI >450)

air pollution, AQI

Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2024 | 10:43 PM IST

The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) -- a set of emergency measures to control air pollution in the Delhi-NCR region during winter -- has come into effect earlier than the usual date of October 1, according to officials.
The Commission for Air Quality Management, an autonomous body responsible for preparing the strategy to improve air quality in Delhi and nearby areas, said on Wednesday that polluting buses from NCR states will not be allowed to enter Delhi if the city's air quality index (AQI) reaches Stage III -- 'Severe' (AQI between 401 and 450).
Exceptions will be made for CNG, BS VI, and electric buses.
The restrictions will not apply to buses or tempo travellers with an all-India tourist permit.
GRAP is categorised into four stages based on Delhi's air quality: Stage I -- 'Poor' (AQI 201-300); Stage II -- 'Very Poor' (AQI 301-400); Stage III -- 'Severe' (AQI 401-450); and Stage IV -- 'Severe Plus' (AQI >450).
On Wednesday, Delhi's AQI was 115 (Moderate).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

