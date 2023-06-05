close

HP CM Sukhu flags off awareness rally on World Environment Day in Shimla

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday flagged off an awareness rally here on the occasion of World Environment Day.

Press Trust of India Shimla
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Himachal Pradesh CM

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2023 | 3:59 PM IST
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday flagged off an awareness rally here on the occasion of World Environment Day.

Students of Government Senior Secondary Schools Portmore, Sanjauli and Shimla Public School, as well as volunteers from the Shimla Municipal Corporation, took part in the rally, an official statement said.

Sukhu flagged off the awareness rally from his official residence Oakover, it said.

Emphasising that the state government has implemented several measures for the preservation of the environment, Sukhu said Himachal Pradesh is the first state in the country to ban single-use plastic.

Recognised as Devbhoomi, Himachal Pradesh aims to instil a sense of environmental consciousness among the youth through awareness drives, he said.

Cyclists also joined the rally, the statement said.

Highlighting the state's commitment towards the preservation of the environment, Sukhu said that the state government has presented a green budget, which incorporates various measures for promoting environmental conservation and sustainability.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : World Environment Day Himachal Pradesh Climate Change talks Global Warming

First Published: Jun 05 2023 | 3:59 PM IST

