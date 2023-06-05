close

Congress mulls 'Peaceful Karnataka' helpline against communal forces

Karnataka Congress is considering setting up of a 'Peaceful Karnataka' helpline against communal forces and to ensure law and order in the society

IANS Bengaluru
Congress

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2023 | 3:59 PM IST
Karnataka Congress is considering setting up of a 'Peaceful Karnataka' helpline against communal forces and to ensure law and order in the society.

The development follows the BJP's recent announcement to set up a 24 hour helpline for its workers who are allegedly troubled by the Congress government in the state.

Minister for Medium and Large Industries M.B. Patil on Monday urged Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara and Minister for RDPR Priyank Kharge to consider setting up the new helpline called 'Peaceful Karnataka'.

He further stated that this helpline is needed to ensure there is no hatred being spread in Karnataka, and keep track of any such incidents.

"Our agenda is only development and progress, and to protect 'Brand Karnataka'," Patil explained.

On June 3, Bengaluru South MP and BJP Yuva Morcha President Tejasvi Surya said it would soon launch helplines for BJP workers in the state.

"It has come to our notice that BJP workers are targeted in the state and false cases are lodged against them and threats are issued to them. To protect our workers from the legal atrocities of the Congress government in the state, a team of advocates is prepared to carry out the legal battle," Tejasvi Surya explained.

Meanwhile, right-wing activist Chakravarthy Sulibele has challenged Patil who warned him that he will be behind bars if there was any attempt made to disturb peace.

"If you have decided to send me to jail, you are welcome. We will carry forward our struggle. It is unfortunate those who become ministers don't know the subject matter and lack knowledge. It is rowdyism," he stated.

--IANS

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Congress Karnataka Karnataka government BJP Politics

First Published: Jun 05 2023 | 3:59 PM IST

