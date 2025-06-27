Friday, June 27, 2025 | 02:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Gujarat HC extends Asaram's temporary bail in 2013 rape case till July 7

Gujarat HC extends Asaram's temporary bail in 2013 rape case till July 7

The extension was granted so that his lawyer could submit the necessary documents in his plea, and the matter has been kept for further hearing on July 2

Asaram

Gujarat High Court on Friday extended the temporary bail granted to self-styled godman Asaram till July 7 in the 2013 rape case. (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Ahmedabad
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 1:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Gujarat High Court on Friday extended the temporary bail granted to self-styled godman Asaram till July 7 in the 2013 rape case for which he is serving a life sentence.

The division bench of Justices Ilesh Vora and Sandeep Bhatt extended Asaram's temporary bail, granted on March 28 initially for three months, during the hearing of the plea.

Asaram (86) is on bail on medical grounds.

The extension was granted so that his lawyer could submit the necessary documents in his plea, and the matter has been kept for further hearing on July 2.

Notably, the temporary bail granted by Gujarat High Court on March 28 this year is set to expire on June 30.

 

Also Read

ahemedabad airport

Gujarat HC declines Celebi's plea in Ahmedabad airport ground handling case

Law, Law and Order, Justice, Punishment

Pink Floyd-inspired Gujarat HC order quashes 15-year-old customs notices

PremiumCGST Act set to see key amendments in Budget session

Govt plans SLP against Gujarat High Court GST ruling on leasehold transfers

Stock markets, Indian markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex tests 84k; Nifty tops 25,600; SMIDs outperform; Realty, IT drag; OMCs gain

Torrent Pharma

JP Morgan upgrades Torrent Pharma to 'Overweight', lifts target; stk up 5%

In his submission, Asaram's lawyer sought an extension of a few days to submit documents, claiming that after the court granted temporary bail on March 28, 10 days were wasted due to the procedure to get orders from the Jodhpur High Court, and he was released on April 7.

"So I request for two days so that if the matter is kept on Monday, I can place the document on record, and even they (respondents) can verify. Then on Monday, in any case, I have to surrender, so lordships may give me one or two days till the matter is pending," he said.

The court, in its order, stated that considering "the peculiar facts of the present case, more particularly, the process of getting the certificate from NALSA (National Legal Services Authority), which according to submission is underway, we are inclined to extend the temporary bail till July 7".

The high court on March 28 granted temporary bail for three months to Asaram as the interim bail granted to him earlier by the Supreme Court was to expire on March 31.

A division bench of the high court then delivered a split verdict, after which a third judge, to whom the matter was referred, ruled in favour of granting him three-month temporary bail.

In January 2023, a court in Gandhinagar sentenced Asaram in a rape case to life imprisonment.

Asaram is also serving a life sentence in another case of raping a minor girl at his ashram in Rajasthan in 2013.

In the present case, he was convicted for raping a woman disciple, who hailed from Surat, on several occasions from 2001 to 2006 when she was living at his ashram at Motera near Ahmedabad.

He was convicted under Indian Penal Code sections 376 2 (C) (rape), 377 (unnatural offences), 342 (wrongful detention), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 357 (assault) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

fire

LIVE news updates: Fire breaks out in paint factory in New Delhi's Bawana

flash floods

6 missing as flash floods hit Himachal, rescue operations resume

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal

India criticises Bangladesh for demolition of Durga temple in Dhaka

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta flags off 105 new e-buses, inaugurates Narela depot

Hardeep Singh Puri, Hardeep Singh, Hardeep

ONGC well in Assam capped after 16 days of gas leakage: Hardeep Puri

Topics : Gujarat High Court Asaram rape case Asaram Bapu

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 1:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayGurugram Home Price RiseDividend Stock TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEGlobe Civil Projects IPOJagannath Yatra 2025Millionaire migration 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon