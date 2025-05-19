Monday, May 19, 2025 | 01:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Who was Guy Edward Bartkus, responsible for bombing at a California clinic?

Who was Guy Edward Bartkus, responsible for bombing at a California clinic?

Guy Edward Bartkus, who died in the blast, held pro-mortalist views and targeted the IVF clinic in what officials are calling a deliberate terror attack

Guy Edward Bartkus

Bartkus is believed to have tried livestreaming the explosion, but the video failed to upload. (Image: Reuters/X)

Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 1:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has identified a 25-year-old suspect responsible for the deadly bombing near a fertility clinic in Palm Springs, California. FBI officials say the suspect, Guy Edward Bartkus, had "dangerous beliefs" and targeted the clinic on purpose.
 
According to a report by Reuters, the blast happened around 11 am on May 17 outside the American Reproductive Centre, a clinic where people go for IVF (in vitro fertilisation) treatment. Bartkus died in the blast and at least four others were injured. However, the embryos stored inside were not harmed.
 
At a press conference, FBI assistant director Akil Davis said, “We are fairly confident that Bartkus is our main suspect.” He added that this was not a random act but a planned attack, which the FBI is treating as terrorism.
 
 
Who was Guy Edward Bartkus?
 
Guy Edward Bartkus was from Twentynine Palms, California. Investigators say Bartkus held "nihilistic ideations", meaning he believed life had no meaning or value. He also described himself as a "pro-mortalist", someone who thinks bringing new life into the world is wrong. He shared these views in a message and audio recording found after the attack.

Also Read

Kash Patel

FBI chief Patel says bureau needs more funding, breaks from Trump admin

Kash Patel

'Justice will be done': Kash Patel on arrest of terrorist Harpreet Singh

Donald Trump, Trump

Will keep FBI in DC, scrap plan to move to Maryland, says Donald Trump

Kash Patel

FBI committed to bringing home US hostages held in other nations: Director

US flag, US, united states

FBI New York chief James Dennehy retires after being ordered to step down

 
Bartkus is believed to have tried livestreaming the explosion, but the video failed to upload. He was later found dead near a silver Ford Fusion, which was the vehicle used in the bombing.
 
Was Bartkus previously known to the FBI?
 
No, the FBI had no prior information about Bartkus before the incident. His father, who had not been in touch with him for 10 years, said he was shocked by the news. He described his son as someone who was easily influenced by others.
 
What does 'nihilistic ideation' mean?
 
This term refers to a way of thinking where a person believes life has no meaning or purpose. It can sometimes be linked to mental health problems or extreme belief systems. People with this mindset may feel that nothing in life matters and reject common social values.
 
What did FBI find?
 
Authorities searched Bartkus's home in Twentynine Palms after the explosion, where they found two rifles, bullets, and more explosives. The area was evacuated, and bomb experts safely removed the dangerous items.
 
Investigators also found online posts linked to Bartkus, where he criticised human life and IVF. The FBI is now reviewing a possible manifesto and says this is one of the largest bombing crime scenes in Southern California’s history.
 
Officials continue to collect evidence and are receiving hundreds of tips from the public. For now, the FBI believes there is no further threat.
 
[With inputs from Reuters]

More From This Section

MK Stalin, Stalin

TN prepares for southwest monsoon, CM Stalin orders key arrangements

Enforcement Directorate, ED

ED arrests Ex-Uco bank chief Subodh Goel in ₹6,210 crore fraud case

Ashoka University Professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad

Ashoka University professor challenges arrest, Supreme Court to hear plea

Vikram Misri, Vikram, Misri

LIVE news updates: Foreign secretary to brief parliamentary panel today on India-Pak tensions

Supreme Court, SC

All high court judges entitled to full pension, rules Supreme Court

Topics : Federal Bureau of Investigation FBI Suicide bombing California BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 19 2025 | 1:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To WatchGold-Silver Rate TodayJoe Biden Prostate CancerCancer Myths Fact CheckDelhi weather TodayAccretion Pharma IPO Allotment TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon