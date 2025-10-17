Friday, October 17, 2025 | 11:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Restrictions reimposed in Leh after fears of public unrest, law and order

Leh: Security personnel stand guard on a road amid curfew, days after violence during protests demanding statehood for Ladakh, in Leh, Monday, September 29, 2025.(Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Leh/Jammu
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 11:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The authorities on Friday reimposed restrictions in Leh district of Ladakh over apprehensions of disturbance to public peace and tranquillity and the possibility of a law and order breakdown in the area.

The move comes barely two days after the authorities lifted the restrictions in Leh, 22 days after they were first imposed following violent clashes during protests demanding statehood and Sixth Schedule Status that left four persons dead and 90 injured on September 24.

The restrictions were reimposed in view of the Leh Apex Body's call for a two-hour silent march and a three-hour blackout across Ladakh on October 18 to express solidarity with the families of the four persons who lost their lives in last month's violence, as well as those critically injured.

 

The demonstration is also meant to protest the delay in the release of detained youth, the LAB said in a statement.

The district administration on September 24 promulgated prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) in Leh, banning the assembly of five or more persons.

No incidents of violence had been reported since then, officials said.

According to a report received from the Leh SSP today, there is an apprehension of disturbance to public peace and tranquillity, danger to human life and a possibility of a law and order problem within the jurisdiction of Leh tehsil, an order issued by District Magistrate Romil Singh Donk said.

Donk said he was satisfied that immediate preventive and remedial measures were necessary to maintain public order and tranquillity.

Therefore, in exercise of powers conferred under Section 163 of the BNSS, I hereby direct that assembly of five or more persons shall remain prohibited within the jurisdiction of Leh tehsil, Donk said in the order.

It added that no procession, rally or march shall be carried out without prior written approval of the competent authority".

"No one shall use vehicle-mounted or other loudspeakers without prior permission from the competent authority, it said.

Donk also said that no one shall make statements that might disturb public tranquillity or lead to a law and order problem.

As notice cannot be served individually, this order is being passed ex-parte, the official said, adding that any violation would invite punitive action.

On Tuesday, the LAB and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) announced fresh protests in support of their demand for statehood and safeguards under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

On Friday, the Centre moved to address a key demand of the protesting groups by announcing a judicial inquiry headed by a retired Supreme Court judge into the violent clashes of September 24.

Police detained climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, a key face of the protests, under the National Security Act on September 26, for allegedly inciting the violence. Wangchuk is presently lodged at the Jodhpur jail.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 11:00 PM IST

