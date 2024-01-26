Happy Republic Day 2024: Best wishes, messages, quotes to share with others

India is celebrating its 75th Republic Day today, January 26, 2024. The whole country celebrates this day with enthusiasm. On this day in 1950, India adopted its constitution.
Although India gained Independence on 15 August 1947, the constitution of India didn't come into effect until January 26, 1950. Only after adopting the Constitution did India become a sovereign state, declaring itself a Republic.
The key celebration will take place on Kartavya Path, where the Indian president will unfurl the national flag, and the attendees will sing the national anthem. India will also demonstrate its power through the parade and the tableaux of several states can also be witnessed.
Today, everyone will celebrate Republic Day with enthusiasm and will exchange wishes and greetings with their loved ones.
Republic Day 2024: 20 best wishes and messages to share
Here are the best wishes and messages to share with your family, friends, and other close relatives:
- The tricolour paints your soul, the anthem fills your heart. Happy Republic Day!
- Celebrate freedom, unite for a brighter tomorrow.
- Salute the martyrs who built our nation, pledge to uphold their vision. Happy Republic Day!
- Serve with dedication, let passion fuel your journey.
- Beyond differences, lies the unity of a nation. Celebrate India’s vibrant tapestry, let diversity be our strength. Happy Republic Day!
- Ignite the spark of knowledge, the flame of innovation, and the fire of compassion.
- Progress together, leave no one behind. Let the rhythm of unity echo, voices rise as one. Happy Republic Day!
- Celebrate the music of democracy, loud and proud. With each sunrise, hope renews.
- Let’s take pride in our nation, let’s celebrate its achievements. Happy Republic Day!
- May the spirit of patriotism fill your heart, may the colors of the tricolor brighten your day. Happy Republic Day!
- Let’s honor the sacrifices of our freedom fighters, let’s cherish the gift of democracy. Happy Republic Day!
- Let’s pledge to uphold the values of our Constitution, let’s work towards a better tomorrow. Happy Republic Day!
- Let’s celebrate the diversity of our nation, let’s embrace the unity of our people. Happy Republic Day!
- Let’s take a moment to remember the heroes who fought for our freedom, let’s cherish the democracy they gifted us. Happy Republic Day!
- Let’s take pride in our nation’s progress, let’s work towards a brighter future. Happy Republic Day!
- Let’s celebrate the spirit of unity, let’s cherish the gift of democracy. Happy Republic Day!
- Let’s take a moment to appreciate the beauty of our nation, let’s work towards preserving it. Happy Republic Day!
- Let’s honor the sacrifices of our forefathers, let’s pledge to uphold the values of our Constitution. Happy Republic Day!
- Let’s celebrate the diversity of our nation, let’s work towards a more inclusive tomorrow. Happy Republic Day!
- Let’s take a moment to reflect on our nation’s journey, let’s work towards a brighter future. Happy Republic Day!
Republic Day 2024: 20 Best Quotes to Share
- "We are Indians, firstly and lastly." - B. R. Ambedkar
- "A nation's culture resides in the hearts and in the soul of its people." - Mahatma Gandhi
- "Let us together commence a journey of peace, harmony, and progress in South Asia." - Atal Bihari Vajpayee
- "Freedom is not given, it is taken." - Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose
- "The future of India lies in its villages." - Mahatma Gandhi
- "Democracy means nothing if people are not able to work the democracy for the common good." - Chandra Bhushan
- "The unity of India is not in uniformity, but in diversity." - Rabindranath Tagore
- "In a democracy, the well-being, individuality and happiness of every citizen is important for the overall prosperity, peace, and happiness of the nation." - A. P. J. Abdul Kalam
- "Let new India arise out of peasants' cottage, grasping the plough, out of huts, cobbler and sweeper." - Swami Vivekananda
- "Citizenship consists in the service of the country." - Jawaharlal Nehru
- "One individual may die for an idea, but that idea will, after his death, incarnate itself in a thousand lives." - Subhas Chandra Bose
- "If yet your blood does not rage, then it is water that flows in your veins. For what is the flush of youth, if it is not of service to the motherland." - Chandra Shekhar Azad
- "India has no dearth of brave young men and women and if they get the opportunity and help then we can compete with other nations in space exploration and one of them will fulfil her dreams." - Atal Bihari Vajpayee
- "Every citizen of India must remember that he is an Indian and he has every right in this country but with certain duties." - Sardar Patel
- "The sanctity of law can be maintained only so as long as it is the expression of the will of the people." - Bhagat Singh