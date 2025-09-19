Friday, September 19, 2025 | 10:03 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Masked gunmen open fire at real estate company's office in Gurugram

Around 9.30 pm on Thursday, four to five masked gunmen entered the office building of MNR Buildmark and fired indiscriminately before escaping, police said

Gun, Pistol

A complaint has been registered in the matter on a complaint by a property dealer, Shravan Raheja, at Sector 40 police station (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Gurugram
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 10:01 AM IST

A group of masked gunmen opened fire at a real estate company's office in Sector 45, triggering panic in the area, police said on Friday.

They said the assailants fired 25-30 rounds at the office of MNR Buildmark on Thursday night. The bullets pierced windows and glass shards lay scattered at the spot.

Police sources said the shooting was carried out on the orders of some gangsters based abroad.

After receiving information about the incident, a police team reached the spot and launched an investigation. Bullet marks were found on the office windows and on luxury cars parked inside, they said.

 

A complaint has been registered in the matter on a complaint by a property dealer, Shravan Raheja, at Sector 40 police station, police said.

A senior officer said the motive, whether extortion or anything else, behind the firing will become clear only after the arrest of the accused.

The company office is operated by 11 builders involved in the sale and purchase of projects of prominent builders of Gurugram and Delhi-NCR.

Gurugram has seen multiple firing incidents over the last few months.

In July, assailants opened fire at Haryanvi singer Rahul Fazilpuria and his close friend Rohit Shakeen was gunned down in August.

Later in August, gunmen fired almost two dozen rounds outside the house of Fazilpuria's friend and YouTuber Elvish Yadav.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 10:01 AM IST

