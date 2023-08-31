Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (-0.39%)
64831.41 -255.84
Nifty (-0.48%)
19253.80 -93.65
Nifty Smallcap (0.36%)
5619.40 + 20.35
Nifty Midcap (0.11%)
39118.65 + 41.10
Nifty Bank (-0.55%)
43989.15 -243.45
Heatmap

Haryana govt to run 'Ayushman Bhava' campaign from Sept 1 to Dec 31

Families with income up to Rs 3 lakh will have to pay an annual premium of Rs 1,500 to get a health card, he added

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2023 | 9:38 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Haryana's health department will run an 'Ayushman Bhava' special campaign from September 1 to December 31 with an aim to achieve comprehensive coverage of the health scheme across the state.
The four-month-long campaign will reach out to every household and involve the entire populace, said Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal while presiding over a meeting here on Thursday to discuss the 'Ayushman Bhava' campaign.
Kaushal said under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) families with annual income up to Rs 1.8 lakh will be provided free health cards.
Families with income up to Rs 3 lakh will have to pay an annual premium of Rs 1,500 to get a health card, he added.
Kaushal, as per an official statement, said nearly eight lakh citizens will be issued the health cards under the scheme.
Moreover, the village-level gram sabhas will be organised to raise awareness about health, hygiene and nutrition.

Also Read

Govt to launch Ayushman Bhav to achieve 100% coverage of health schemes

Prepare Ayushman Bharat cards for those eligible on priority: Adityanath

Need to achieve 100% coverage under Ayushman Bharat scheme: Mandaviya

UP gives financial approval for Ayushman Bharat- PM Jan Arogya Yojana

First ABDM microsite under NHA '100 microsites project' launched in Mizoram

Govt calls special five-day session of Parliament from September 18

ServiceNow ties up with FutureSkills Prime for digital skills training

PM Modi meets chess prodigy Praggnanandhaa who won silver at FIDE World Cup

SC should take cognisance of fresh allegations against Adani Group: AAP

1 arrested, 1 detained for pro-Khalistan messages on Delhi Metro walls

The chief secretary said Ayushman Fairs will be hosted at the health and wellness centres every Saturday and Sunday during the run of the campaign.
These fairs will offer healthcare services related to diabetes, blood pressure, cancer, oral and cervical health, tuberculosis, leprosy, infectious diseases, maternal and child health, immunization, and eye examinations.
Medical colleges will also conduct Ayushman Fairs at all community health centres on a weekly basis, he added.
The chief secretary said the health check-ups will be conducted for all children from birth to 18 years of age in the Anganwadi centres and government schools.
Highlighting the Seva Pakhwada programme, he outlined its implementation across all health centres, including health and wellness centres, community health centres, hospitals and medical colleges in the state.
The chief secretary said the initiative will emphasise cleanliness and seek cooperation from the anganwadi centres, accredited social health activist workers, gram panchayats, and also other government departments.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Haryana Haryana Government

First Published: Aug 31 2023 | 9:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesBangladesh vs Sri Lanka Playing 11Maurti Suzuki Share PriceG20 Summit in DelhiAdani Group - HindenburgMalaysia National Day 2023

Companies News

Amazon inks pact with India Post for exporters; launches digital assistantMarket regulator Sebi examined funds named by OCCRP in Adani Group probe

Election News

EX-BRS MLA Aravind Reddy expresses disappointment over ticket distributionCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

G20 Summit in Delhi: All you need to know about restrictions in the cityG20 India mobile app is a pocketbook of events leading to the summit

Economy News

India's Russian crude imports decline sharply in Aug to lowest in 7 monthsMcDonald's, Domino's and 200 others now face a Rs 30,000 cr tax demand
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon